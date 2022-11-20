Senior Internal Control Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following team accountabilities.

Establish, maintain, communicate and support consistent application of financial control policies; maintain expertise and awareness of current developments with external authoritative guidance (e.g. SEC, PCAOB, Turnbull, COSO) and related impacts to policy and training. Specific accountabilities include:

Continually update finance control policies (found here )

Provide advice, support and training on the control policies to ensure consistent application across the group.

Develop and deliver threshold and materiality analysis (for control policies and the SOX management assessment).

Produce bp’s annual management assessment and quarterly deficiency evaluation and reporting:

Define the overall approach to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance

Evaluate and report deficiencies

Validate remediation of deficiencies

Produce the quarterly deficiency report

Produce the annual management assessment report

Interface with internal audit for context on findings, the tiering of deficiencies and identification and communication of business process best practices.

Perform the quantitative aspects of SOX management assessment scoping

Ownership and monitoring of the group’s ICFR impact assessment process for projects and the ICFR controls dashboard.

Build long-term capability for the finance community by helping to design, develop and deliver a suite of control training modules

Maximize value by leading or actively supporting control modernization and simplification / standardization initiatives that leverage technology / digital solutions.

User Developed Application (UDA) technical reviews, governance, monitoring and support.

Essential Education:

University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

Essential Skills and Experience:

Collaborative team player and agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence, challenging existing ways of working and identifying quick wins and strategic solutions

Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.

Experience of driving process reengineering across finance, reporting or control processes