Senior Internal Control Analyst

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability for: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits along with the review and closure of exceptions geenrtated around Continious Control Monitoring (CCM) process. The role holder also manages the tracking of audit and CCM closure timelines to ensure adherence to the audit and CCM schedule and required reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders at a senior level.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability for: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits along with the review and closure of exceptions geenrtated around Continious Control Monitoring (CCM) process. The role holder also manages the tracking of audit and CCM closure timelines to ensure adherence to the audit and CCM schedule and required reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders at a senior level.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities:

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following accountabilities.

Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to gather the controls monitoring requirement and feedback to the technical team for building relevant rule sets into various systems like SAP GRC, Celonis, Power BI etc.

Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to communicate issues and status in conjunction with internal and external audit.

Ensure that all audit/ continuous control monitoring (CCM) assignments are completed as per agreed timelines.

Partner with all bp internal teams (GBS, business segments across all process like AP, AR, ARC etc.) to evaluate CCM readiness and effectiveness prior to/ post implementation.

Partner with all internal teams to evaluate audit readiness and preparedness prior to all internal and external audits.

Support management in activities related to the planning, preparatory and reporting activities for audits and CCM

Identify and investigate issues/ cases resulting out of CCM/ data analytics to take them to conclusive end.

Perform sample verification to enable external auditors substantiate the closing balances.

Ensure compliance with local and global company policies.

Understand and communicate critical matters/ issues to key stakeholders, ensuring clear actions and ownership are defined and closed in a timely manner.

Propose solutions for controls and process improvement (effectiveness and efficiency)

Education and Experience

University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA, CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

7+ years of relevant experience in internal and external audit.

Experience developing and managing delivery of audit plans in a complex, fast-moving environment

Experience in Sox auditing/ compliance requirements preferred.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.

Knowledge and Skills Required

Understanding of the end-to-end audit lifecycle

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



