Senior Internal Control Analyst

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability for: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits along with the review and closure of exceptions geenrtated around Continious Control Monitoring (CCM) process. The role holder also manages the tracking of audit and CCM closure timelines to ensure adherence to the audit and CCM schedule and required reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders at a senior level.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
