Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Senior Internal Control Analyst!

The Senior Internal Control Analyst will support the Internal controls, desktop-control audits for the Lubricant Business of Castrol. Additionally, will also evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of systems, processes, people and controls.

The position requires a proven understanding of risks and controls, good business practices and validated decision-making analytical skills. Play a lead role and work closely with the business and coordinate with the other Testers and Reviewers, provide support and complete testing outlined in the test plan and timeframe advised by the Internal controls Service Manager ​

Key Accountabilities

Supporting the DofA (delegation of authority) process for Castrol, and act as deputy controller for Castrol Financial Controller (c.100+ employees). In some cases, the controllership assigned to the team (business)

Perform control reviews, policy roll outs, from bp group / C&P, implementation support to regional / country teams, supervising compliances, follow-up and report status

Update and maintenance on changes on control portal (intranet). Review and refresh content in line with new bp share point structure and internal policy changes

T&E tool (bp Group wide) - review the tool before rollout, functionalities and provide input for required customizations, Review & test new deployments, Involved in case of changes in the logic of the tool, or new report requests, etc.

Maintain structure of Castrol lubes travel tool - spec. For Castrol, for travel approvals. Ensure the hierarchy of the approvals, reviews together with Regional Control Managers.

Develop detailed guidelines and ensuring robust and consistent communication across the CLTs for specific matter (e.g. Ratex, SLOB, etc)

Coordinate Group audit action with the CLTs and support tracking and closure Review periodically control dashboard for global Castrol and ensure gaps are timely addressed and closed (CDD – Counterparty Due Diligence, manual journals, HRA – High Risk Agents, Late adjustments, EUC – End User Computing, etc and enquiry for any red flags / concerns)

Support Castrol due diligence activities.

Lead on ad hoc basis, reviews on various processes and potential risks around area of Tax, export, legal, sales, promo, T&E, incentives etc.

Quarterly review and reporting of the NFMI (non-financial management information) reports, receive NFMI report, review and submit for the segment for quarterly due diligence.

Quarterly exercise to supervise manual journal as per the Group requirement, which involves, attestation for the manual journal samples.

Perform JET (Journal entry tool) monitor for Castrol-Be part of key control projects viz, standardization of controls, etc.

Any other control activities as discussed with the lubricants internal control team.

Support as the need arises GBS Internal control team with GBS operations and control related activities

Technical proficiencies and Experience

Minimum 6 to 7 years of functional risk experience in the areas of Internal Financial Controls, GAAP/IFRS, Audit, Process automation.

Experience in Big 4 public accounting/consulting firms preferred but not required.

Strong SAP security knowledge

Experience of process analysis and design

Ability to work independently, lead multiple tasks concurrently

Hands-on experience with internal control tools, data analytic tools is preferable

Soft skills

Communication both oral and written

Interpersonal skills

Education:

Minimum Degree Requirements:

Bachelor’s in finance & Accounting

Required Professional Certifications

Chartered Accountant

Preferred Professional Certifications: CISA, CIA



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



