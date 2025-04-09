Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Interventions Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ094359
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Wells Group


Job Description:

The Senior Interventions Engineer will report to the Permian Intervention Team Leader. This role will work with engineering, subsurface operations, and field organizations to manage and deliver highly complex completion and intervention operations. The position is responsible for the planning, design, and execution of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with the pace of activity while pushing design evolution. 

About You: 

  • Fosters an environment of safety-first 

  • Demonstrates ability to achieve high-performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment 

  • Possesses the grit necessary to tackle any challenge and a growth mindset to improve operations, designs, and processes under a high workload 

Preferred Qualifications: 

  • Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field 

  • Minimum of 7 yrs completions or well intervention engineering, preferred expertise dealing with complex well intervention operations and remediations 

  • Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, snubbing, and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores 

  • Skilled in analyzing and troubleshooting unconventional well performance and complex interventions, remedial cementing, casing evaluation, and diagnostics, plug and abandonment, and execution 

  • Experience working in multi-disciplinary development teams 

Key Responsibilities: 

  • This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of complex well interventions in addition to supporting the Permian in handling the day-to-day REVEX work and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration 

  • Work with asset, completions, and productions teams to manage complex interventions and minimize deferment 

  • Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams 

  • Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with guidance from drilling and production 

  • Facilitate learning from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with guidance from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and BU Area Managers 

  • Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement 

  • Lead decision-making, planning, and forecasting for wells with guidance from all affected teams 

  • Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management 

  • Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution 

  • This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations 

  • Deliver timely and accurate completions and interventions programs that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, processes, and regulations 

  • Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow the daily activity of all assigned wells 

  • Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities 

  • Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSLs and participate in operational calls 

  • Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise 

  • Mentor and assist fellow interventions engineers in planning and execution of challenges 

  • Help aid in incident investigations as assigned 

  • Support ongoing completions activity set as assigned 

  • Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationships with field personnel 

 

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $155,000 - 205,000

 

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

