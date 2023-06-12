Senior Interventions & Integrity Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for preparing detailed well intervention plans, risk assessments and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, conducting intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for preparing detailed well intervention plans, risk assessments and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, conducting intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



A great opportunity has arisen for a Senior Well Intervention and Integrity (I&I) Engineer to join the Wells Discipline Interventions team.

Job location: Sunbury/Aberdeen.

As a Senior Well I&I Engineer you will provide the engineering expertise required to support production enhancing well activity across deployed regions. You will report to the Interventions Engineering Discipline Manager and work with cross-functional peers in wells engineering, operations and subsurface to ensure interventions engineering and planning conforms to all project business objectives and delivers safe and efficient operations.

This directly supports bp’s resilient hydrocarbons strategy goal of running the best oil and gas business possible.

Key Accountabilities:

Produce Well Intervention engineering well planning deliverables consistent with the Well Intervention Common Process (WICP), conformant with BP practices and best practices, compliant with local government and environmental regulations, and consistent with OMS.

Develop and employ technical knowledge of and consistently apply functional standards, procedures, and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, to deliver tasks and projects.

Ensure full integration between engineering and operations throughout the wells interventions programs and strive for continuous improvement through Engineering Self Verification, knowledge management and application of technology.

Lead engineering standardization and continuous improvement through utilization of global best practices, after action reviews, regional learnings capture / sharing / implementation.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technology. Ensure suitable quality assurance and control of service provider equipment and procedures. Participate in contractor management meetings to drive service provider cost and performance improvements.

Provide supervision, mentoring, coaching, and training as required to support the development of building capability in others.

Identify, assess and manage well integrity issues to maintain strong barriers to well integrity risk and maximize well availability.

Coordinate well-related risk assessments when production is managing the well including assessments and deviations related to well barrier health.

Maintain accurate well integrity data and barrier schematics in applicable systems in support of effective performance management and risk communication.

Maintain applicable Equipment Strategies for well equipment inspection, maintenance & testing, and act as competent person in the work deferral process.

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct.

Essential education:

Qualification required university engineering degree, attainment of Chartership or commensurate relevant industry experience.

Well Control for Interventions Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous experience within oil&gas/energy sectors.

A strong understanding of well interventions and integrity are a must for the role, with exposure to offshore based intervention, preferably with both platform and subsea activity sets.

Experience in subsea riser and riderless well intervention and stimulation operations.

Understanding of Completion Design, Process Safety and Flow assurance.

Solid knowledge in Engineering Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, OpenWells, Prosper, EDM, Landmark, StimPLAN (or equivalent).

Ability to integrate with other disciplines, regions and deliver in multi-discipline teams.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



