Senior Interventions (Integrity) Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for preparing detailed well intervention plans, risk assessments and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, conducting intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

bp wells has an opening for a Senior Interventions Engineer in the Central Wells Integrity and Vulnerability team. This is a first level leader role that requires technical experience and understanding of downhole well equipment, surface and subsea tree and wellheads, relevant industry standards, and general well construction and well integrity operations to influence and support the business.

Key Accountabilities:

Protect the value of our well stock by driving continuous improvement in well integrity management through integration of stakeholders across wells, production and central enablers. Drive consistency and optimization of existing systems and tools to address Engineering Self Verification, knowledge management and application of new technologies.

Support and aid in the maintenance of Equipment Strategies for well equipment inspection, maintenance & testing, and provide advice when required in the work deferral process.

As required, review deviations from well operating conditions involving system/barriers impairment – participate in risk assessments as required.

Work with various team members to embed well integrity Management in the Production ways of working (processes and tools).

Provide Technical support to regions including well anomaly investigations as required.

Recommend well integrity KPIs, update dashboards, identify trends and as applicable, suggest modifications/improvements to improve well integrity performance management.

Provide supervision, mentoring, coaching, and training as required to support development and building capability in others.

Comply with BP’s Code of Conduct.

Essential Education:

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential.

Essential experience and job requirements:

The ability to challenge existing work processes in support of automated and detailed activity.

Excellent interpersonal skills and builds strong unity and inclusion among co‐workers and enablers.

Confidence to step forward to lead as needed.

The ability to identify and solve non routine problems in own or other disciplines, and able to recognize when consultation is needed.

Confidence and history to generate new ideas, identify trends or patterns based on previous experiences, and recognizes and acts on opportunities.

Confidence to challenge fixed assumptions.

Demonstrated ability to present complex engineering situations and solutions at all levels both verbally and written.

Understanding of risk management.

Knowledge of well equipment and assessment of technical issues.

Note: Location is flexible - can be based anywhere within BP offices

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Process Safety Management, Well barrier design, selection and construction, Well barrier operation, monitoring and maintenance, Well productivity, Well reliability



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.