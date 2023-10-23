Senior Interventions (Integrity) Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for preparing detailed well intervention plans, risk assessments and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, conducting intervention and integrity activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
bp wells has an opening for a Senior Interventions Engineer in the Central Wells Integrity and Vulnerability team. This is a first level leader role that requires technical experience and understanding of downhole well equipment, surface and subsea tree and wellheads, relevant industry standards, and general well construction and well integrity operations to influence and support the business.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:
An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Note: Location is flexible - can be based anywhere within BP offices
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Process Safety Management, Well barrier design, selection and construction, Well barrier operation, monitoring and maintenance, Well productivity, Well reliability
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.