An exciting opportunity has arisen for a wells engineer to be deployed to the Production Management Squad (PMS) to support the delivery of well integrity management.We are looking for Senior Interventions & Integrity Engineer to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!The successful candidate will be an integral part of the PMS, and act as technical contact for well equipment and well integrity management. Day-to-day reporting will be to the PMS Lead, with line reporting to the Well Intervention & Integrity Engineering Discipline Manager.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

What will you be doing?

Identify, assess and manage well integrity issues to maintain strong barriers to well integrity risk and maximize well availability

Coordinate well-related risk assessments when production is managing the well including assessments and deviations related to well barrier health.

Maintain accurate well integrity data and barrier schematics in applicable systems in support of effective performance management and risk communication.

Maintain applicable Equipment Strategies for well equipment inspection, maintenance & testing, and act as competent person in the work deferral process.

As local barrier owner for the preventative risk barriers, maintain an accurate description of well integrity risk including appropriate mitigation plans.

Maximize well availability through the identification and management of well vulnerabilities and deferrals.

Plan and execute well interventions and integrity activities in any of its types (i.e., surveillance, base protection, rate adding and integrity management work)

Assure a suitable SoR is prepared for a proposed well activity (i.e., wellwork, well surveillance, or well integrity job)

Provide technical and operational support during job execution.

Research well history information and prepares engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives.

Efficiently and consistently apply wells standards, procedures, and practices as well as the appropriate engineering tools with daily tasks and projects.

Input and maintain intervention and integrity data in digital applications.

Assess and apply “New to Region” technologies and best practices in Well Integrity and Intervention Management and share outcomes with wider teams.

Participate in Self-Verification and Contractor Oversight activities.

Support drilling and completion activities including sidetrack.

Embed learning relating to investigations and anomalies and transfer well integrity knowledge to the wider Production, Wells and Subsurface Teams.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Skills and Experience:

Minimum 5 years of global oil & gas experience with emphasis on Well Integrity, Well Intervention, Drilling, Completions & Petroleum Engineering

Minimum 3-years directly involved with field operations (practical and on-site experience)

Knowledge of well design, construction, and operation

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work effectively in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Ability to work independently and integrate with other disciplines

Proven ability to assess risk and manage change effectively including facilitating appropriate forward plans

Ability to coach and mentor junior staff

Desirable Criteria & Experience:

Working knowledge of key governing documents – Well related industrial standards

Knowledge of drilling, completion, subsea and intervention equipment and operation

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



