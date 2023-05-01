Senior Interventions & Integrity Engineer

About bp
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.
We seek to run safe and reliable operations across all our businesses, supported by leading brands and technologies, to deliver high-quality products and services that meet our customers’ needs.
Well-adapted execution of our strategy is helping improve our underlying performance, assemble opportunities for further growth, generate attractive returns and build a more resilient business that is better able to withstand a range of market conditions; and build opportunities for future growth. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together!
Role Synopsis
The Interventions and Integrity Engineer is responsible for preparing well intervention plans, risk assessments, design, and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, developing knowledge of how best to conduct intervention and integrity activities in line with relevant internal and external policies, procedures, and local regulations. The successful candidate will lead the region in completing safe, reliable, and compliant well intervention and integrity activities.
What you will deliver:
Essential Education and Job Requirements: