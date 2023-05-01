Senior Interventions & Integrity Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Interventions and Integrity Engineer is responsible for preparing well intervention plans, risk assessments, design, and written procedures to help the region safely and efficiently deliver production targets, developing knowledge of how best to conduct intervention and integrity activities in line with relevant internal and external policies, procedures, and local regulations. The successful candidate will lead the region in completing safe, reliable, and compliant well intervention and integrity activities.

What you will deliver:

Progresses multiple work fronts, documents appropriate well barriers in written procedures, and supervises well activities to lead engineering support during job execution.

Supports and provides insight for Statement of Requirements preparation for a proposed well activity (well work, well surveillance, or well integrity job) through collaboration with related functions, and coordination with the operations team to assure understanding and support for the job.

Develop optimal well intervention plans and procedures that meet SoR objectives. Efficiently and consistently applies functional standards, procedures, and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, during daily tasks and projects.

Drive and provide technical oversight on Interventions detailed well design planning permitting, procedures, and operations to assure compliance with local regulations and conformance with BP standards.

Identify well control and process safety risks, preventions, mitigations, and SV expectations in well design / operations.

Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews and use expertise to challenge current standards where appropriate.

Facilitate, drive, document MOCs, HAZOPs, risk assessments, and / or deviations as needed. and use expertise to challenge current standards where appropriate.

Review well history information and facilitate hazard assessments during job design to help prepare engineering solutions to achieve complex job objectives.

Lead Engineering self-verification and oversight, well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations, design documents.

Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Lead engineering support during job planning and execution, and support delivery of safe and efficient activities.

Support document preparation and communication with regulators as needed.

Support review of well intervention operational performance (cost/schedule/quality) against targets.

Lead well execution and planning learnings, investigations, equipment issues /failures and ensure applicable lessons learned from regional, industry, or new technology are embedded in future well planning.

Supports the technical coaching and development of engineers in both behavioral and engineering proficiency through teaching, mentoring, coordination of workshops, shop, and site visits.

Supports detailing appropriate well barriers in written procedures and goes to the well site or vessel to provide engineering support during job execution.

Ensure correct application of functional standards, procedures, and practices, as well as the appropriate engineering tools, during daily tasks and projects.

Ensures coordination of team and closely related contractors, to makes sure they understand front-end loading and support requirements needed for efficient well planning.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Educated to a Bachelor of Science or higher in an engineering field.

At least 15 years of experience in integrity, interventions, completions, or petroleum related engineering

in integrity, interventions, completions, or petroleum related engineering Background in wireline interventions

Experience with subsea interventions systems.

Understand or experience with riserless intervention systems.

Background in stimulation design and diversion.

