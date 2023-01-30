Job summary

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimized and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and third party supply partners to optimize the supply schedule and assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.



Role Purpose

The Senior Inventory Accounting Analyst Accelerator provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more complex operational activities will manage complex and escalated issues, perform in depth troubleshooting, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.



• Reconciliation of Inventory - exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

• Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

• Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

• Identification and resolution of root cause errors

o Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

o Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships



Key Accountabilities



• Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for operational issues from the team

• Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes

• Execute more complex day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations

• Assist the Team Lead in directing the work of team members

• Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

• Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

• Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis coming key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans

• Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and managing projects to deliver these solutions

• Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

• Perform more complex inventory volumetric reconciliations that require in depth process and terminal knowledge



Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor Degree in related field

• Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

• Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

• 10 years relevant experience

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

• Good negotiation skills

• Good organizational skills and attention to detail

• Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams

• Ability to perform high volume detailed work

• Team-focused, results oriented

• Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues



