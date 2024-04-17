Senior Inventory Accounting Analyst Accelerator

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Responsibilities:
Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for operational issues from the team
Analyse, determine root cause and apply resolutions to sophisticated issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.
Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations
Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members
Train / mentor team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates
Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof
Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis coming key metrics and partner with Team Lead to craft action plans
Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions
Support processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies
Perform more complex inventory volumetric reconciliations that require in depth process and terminal knowledge
Accelerator Accountabilities:
Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most exciting and complex problems.
Moves at a fast pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours, and attitudes.
Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively nurturing agile at every opportunity.
Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to build breakthrough solutions.
Builds capability through encouraging teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities
Key Challenges
Focal point for operational and process issues or problems from team
Issues or problems are varied and sophisticated with much ambiguity
System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate5.
Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies
Education
Bachelor's Degree in related field
Solid Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)
Shown skills in the areas of process improvement
5 years relevant experience
Proven analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions
Good negotiation skills
Good organizational skills and attention to detail
Ability to influence and motivate changes across cross functional teams
Ability to perform high volume detailed work
Team-focused, results oriented
Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues
Desirable Criteria
Knowledge of Microsoft Access (data manipulation and validation)
Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets
Communication-verbal & written
Facilitation
Training
Business acumen
Establishing relationships on trust
Complex thinking
Working with a global mind-set
Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.