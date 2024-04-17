Senior Inventory Accounting Analyst Accelerator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for operational issues from the team

Analyse, determine root cause and apply resolutions to sophisticated issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations

Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members

Train / mentor team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis coming key metrics and partner with Team Lead to craft action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions

Support processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Perform more complex inventory volumetric reconciliations that require in depth process and terminal knowledge

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most exciting and complex problems.

Moves at a fast pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours, and attitudes.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively nurturing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to build breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through encouraging teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities

Key Challenges

Focal point for operational and process issues or problems from team

Issues or problems are varied and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate5.

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Education

Bachelor's Degree in related field

Solid Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Shown skills in the areas of process improvement

5 years relevant experience

Proven analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Good negotiation skills

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and motivate changes across cross functional teams

Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of Microsoft Access (data manipulation and validation)

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Facilitation

Training

Business acumen

Establishing relationships on trust

Complex thinking

Working with a global mind-set

Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



