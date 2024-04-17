Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Inventory Accounting Analyst Accelerator

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ078083
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for operational issues from the team

Analyse,  determine  root  cause  and  apply  resolutions  to  sophisticated  issues,  problems  and  new initiatives across related processes.

Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations

Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members

Train  /  mentor  team  members  in  day-to-day  duties,  process  changes,  system  implementations  and  policy updates

Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof 

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis coming key metrics and partner with Team Lead to craft action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions

Support processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Perform  more  complex  inventory  volumetric  reconciliations  that  require  in  depth  process  and  terminal knowledge 

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most exciting and complex problems.

Moves  at  a  fast  pace  while  collaborating,  managing  risks,  communicating,  thinking  globally  and  while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours, and attitudes.

Continuously  promotes  Agile  methodology  through  both  embracing  agile  principles  and  actively  nurturing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks  Digital  Delivery  first  through  apply  deep  digital  expertise  to  problems,  through  understanding  and promoting automation and through analysing data to build breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through encouraging teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities

Key Challenges
Focal point for operational and process issues or problems from team

Issues or problems are varied and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate5. 

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies
Education
Bachelor's Degree in related field
Solid Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)
Shown skills in the areas of process improvement
5 years relevant experience
Proven analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions
Good negotiation skills 
Good organizational skills and attention to detail
Ability to influence and motivate changes across cross functional teams
Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

Desirable Criteria
Knowledge of Microsoft Access (data manipulation and validation)
Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets
Communication-verbal & written
Facilitation
Training
Business acumen
Establishing relationships on trust
Complex thinking
Working with a global mind-set
Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma
 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

