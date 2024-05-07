This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose

The Senior Inventory Accounting Analyst Accelerator provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more complex operational activities will lead complex and intensified issues, perform in depth solve, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control

Is also responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined product's inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees:

validating and approving these in readiness for payment.

Reconciliation of Inventory - exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences•

Identification and resolution of root cause errors​

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Key Accountabilities

Responsibilities

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for operational issues from the team

Analyse, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to sophisticated issues, problems and new Initiatives across related processes

Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations

Assist the Team Lead in directing the work of team members

Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis coming key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions

Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Perform more sophisticated inventory volumetric reconciliations that require in depth process and terminal knowledge Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that tackle our most complicated and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, running risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and approaches.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Bachelor Degree in related field

Good Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Proven competencies in the areas of process improvement

5 years relevant experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Good negotiation skills

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and inspire changes across multi-functional teams

Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to sophisticated issues

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of Microsoft Access (data manipulation and validation)

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Facilitation

Training

Business acumen

Forming relationships on trust

Critical thinking

Working with a global mind-set

Knowledge of Lean Six Sigma ​



Skills:

