Senior Investigations Manager - Retail

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Ethics & Compliance plays a meaningful role in bp’s management of significant risks, and is an area where bp is recognized as a leader internationally.

The Senior Investigation Manager will lead investigations of concerns in the retail businesses, oversee investigation approaches for retail cases, oversee investigations conducted at a local business level, maintain strong relationships and engagement to support the retail businesses, and contribute to development of BI’s strategy and BP’s investigative capability.

The purpose of the Business Integrity (“BI”) Function is to ensure that concerns regarding potential improper activity are handled appropriately and consistently and investigated (where appropriate) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. BI works closely with Ethics and Compliance (“E&C”) and subject matter experts from partner functions to ensure that concerns are resolved and lessons are learned and shared where applicable. BI conducts investigations into violations of the bp Code of Conduct. In limited circumstances, BI may assign a BI-approved investigator outside of BI to conduct an investigation, in which case BI provides oversight and support for the investigation.

Leading investigations in a manner consistent with bp’s Management of Concerns and Investigation Policy and associated procedure.

Providing support and oversight for investigations conducted by BI-approved investigators.

Developing and maintaining a strong collaborative network with relevant functional business partners (e.g. E&C, Legal, P&C, Finance, etc.).

Supporting Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (“ECLs”) and Ethics & Compliance Managers (“ECMs”) in the provision of timely and useful recommendations to business decision makers in response to investigation findings.

Engaging, advising and influencing senior stakeholders on matters pertaining to the Management of Concerns and Investigations Policy.

Maintaining awareness of best practices and new developments and advising and recommending changes to BP BI strategy, policies or procedures.

Assisting in delivering investigative skills training, and coaching less experienced investigators.

Degree or equivalent work experience

Significant investigation experience

Experience in managing and undertaking investigations under legal privilege

Significant experience in the assessment of complex allegations and recommendation of approach/strategy

Significant experience in drafting investigation reports

Significant experience of conducting critical investigation interviews

Ability to brief senior management and provide concise and professional advice

Excellent active listening skills, communication and presentation skills

Strong leadership skills, with ability to inspire and motivate people to deliver results in an ethical manner

Excellent analytical skills, with significant attention to detail

Ability to work with others at all levels within bp, to manage conflicts and conduct difficult discussions and close matters in a timely manner

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues

Exemplary and unquestionable personal integrity and moral compass

Advanced Investigation Training certification preferred

Investigation experience with a large global company

Experienced at giving testimony for a court proceeding or equivalent

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



