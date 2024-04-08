Senior Lead CRM Transformation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Could you lead our CRM transformation?

To deliver against the changing demands of the customer we must transform how we deliver CRM with real time personalized offers. This team will deliver key programs critical for the future vision of marketing in support of the business strategies and customer needs.

Personalised marketing will be a key building block for marketers both B2B and B2C. Lead the efforts to constantly transform CRM to meet the future needs. Enable the local market team across C&P to focus on delivery by looking 2-3 year out on CRM trends. Be the link into I&E to build the roadmap for CRM. Be the business lead for Salesforce relationship.

Accountabilities:

Manage the delivery of the CRM horizontal operating plan

Delivery of savings in year and demand planning for future

Prioritization of work w the business and I&E

Single point of contact from I&E to business

Lead the B2C migration to Salesforce

Planning and requirement gathering

Own the project plan

Lead with bpforce

UAT and Production test lead

Own the CRM tech stack decisions and implementation. B2C spec include, including

CDP

SMS/Push/ etc

Marketing automation tools

CRM /customer analytics models

SPA for bp force team and delivery of value (B2B CRM role)

Deliver CRM best practices.

Support for Armstrong and all Castrol CRM transformation activities

CRM of Hub delivery, performance delivery

CMA ownership across the businesses

Link from Data use cases into business action

Education

University Degree or relevant equivalent

MBA or equivalent degree would be advantageous

Experience

Experience in leading global cross functional team

Experience in managing large, complex vendor relationship.

Exceptional knowledge of CRM strategies

Experience with working with Sales Force and other CRM systems

Experience with marketing technology

Proven experience working in multi country environment and with virtual teams

Skills & Competencies

Strong understanding of Marketing technology, specifically Salesforce

Ability to influence global stakeholders in I&E and in the businesses such as Pulse, M&C and Castrol

Strong commercial acumen to prioritize the activities in the roadmap and link to business value

Expert in translating strategy into clear roadmap of activities including translating sector, market, consumer and competitor understanding into quantifiable value

Strong influencing and team building skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational and regional boundaries.

Strong focus on performance delivery; results oriented. .

Uses the power of big data to convert tangible CRM action plans in year and in the future

Challenges the status quo with a view to putting customers at heart of business strategies and driving business growth.

About us:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path. We provide life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career and help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

