Senior Lead CRM Transformation

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Could you lead our CRM transformation?
To deliver against the changing demands of the customer we must transform how we deliver CRM with real time personalized offers. This team will deliver key programs critical for the future vision of marketing in support of the business strategies and customer needs.
Personalised marketing will be a key building block for marketers both B2B and B2C. Lead the efforts to constantly transform CRM to meet the future needs. Enable the local market team across C&P to focus on delivery by looking 2-3 year out on CRM trends. Be the link into I&E to build the roadmap for CRM. Be the business lead for Salesforce relationship.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path. We provide life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Reinvent your career and help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
