In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Lead Customer Service Representative!

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Leverage deep understanding of specific Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts, processes / systems and act as a point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties

Take ownership and resolve called out telephone and written customer issues

Proactively monitors, controls the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence

Provide customer service via the internet, customer’s portal, web-portal, RSM, EDI phone, fax and email to support activities

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution

Perform regular control and risk mitigation activities as outlined in the Team Leader & Lead CSR checklist and per relevant PDSA

Ensure standard processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Act as the first point of escalation for the team and for the relevant business collaborators in case of operational issues

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific processes and issues. Ensure the team is informed and trained about major process changes

Provide support for new joiners, ensure proper training plan is in place, but also support them during the on the job training period

Support the development of a team environment which fosters continuous improvements. Drive process improvement proactively by adapting to business needs; market changes and proposing new ideas for specific process

Take ownership of projects related to daily operations

Enhance the cooperation with other functions and teams within GBS and the wider business to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and customer experience is positively influenced

Monitor Team SOX compliance; ensure any hard hits are mitigated in time

Take part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Leader

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in the field of Customer Service in an SSC environment

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Deep understanding of the Lubricants business and the related processes

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Strong problem solving skills

Experience using SAP, Salesforce and other CRM systems and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!