Senior Leader M&C Engineering

Job summary

About the role:

Convenience & Mobility is one of three pillars in bp’s strategy – delivering growth from our differentiated convenience and fuel offers.

This role is to provide engineering leadership for the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) operations and strategic initiatives through delivering:

• Definitive technical advice on engineering in existing retail markets, new markets, and emerging mobility businesses.

• Ownership of M&C focused engineering requirements

• Facilitation of M&C engineering communities of practices and squads

• Representing bp externally on key technical bodies

The role will be hosted in the M&C Europe sub-entity; however, it will be the Senior Engineering Manager for the three M&C regions – AsPac SA, Americas and Europe.

What you’ll be supporting:

M&C Global Engineering Lead

• Own existing Mobility & Convenience engineering technical requirements (ETPs)

• Ensure conformance of operations to requirements in all applicable Engineering Practices

• Coordinate engineering support for growth projects and new market entry (e.g., India)

• Develop new bp interface requirements for emerging mobility topics (e.g., electric vehicle charging, LNG and H2 fuelling)

• Establish and facilitate a Mobility and Convenience engineering community of practice/s

• Develop and mentor engineering talent within Mobility & Convenience

• Influence industry standards for mobility-related topics (or support those who do)

M&C Global Engineering Practice Control Authority

• Own and maintain the Engineering Requirements Control Procedure for Mobility & Convenience

• Decide on deviation requests for Mobility & Convenience engineering requirements

• Facilitate deviation requests for bp Group engineering requirements

Implementation and continuous improvement

• Where required, oversee pilot/proof-of-concept projects for the initial implementation to validate business models and offer frameworks

• Provide ongoing guidance and support to regions in local implementation

• Encourage best practice and knowledge sharing, drive continuous improvement, and manage the interfaces within the bp sub-entities as described



Education

• Bachelor/ Master’s degree Engineering Discipline

Your experience might include:

• Experience working in a mobility and convenience business is desirable

• Experience of hydrogen/alternative fuels technology and implementation is desirable

• Process safety experience is desirable



Skills & Competencies

• Strong engineering and technical understanding of M&C distributed businesses

• Strong strategy development and implementation skills

• Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, stakeholders and with senior leadership

• Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritise effectively

• Ability to think big picture and look beyond what’s known, also able to influence and navigate ideas to delivery

• The ability to work across numerous cultures