  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Leader M&amp;C Engineering

Senior Leader M&C Engineering

Senior Leader M&C Engineering

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143479BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About the role:
Convenience & Mobility is one of three pillars in bp’s strategy – delivering growth from our differentiated convenience and fuel offers.
This role is to provide engineering leadership for the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) operations and strategic initiatives through delivering:
• Definitive technical advice on engineering in existing retail markets, new markets, and emerging mobility businesses.
• Ownership of M&C focused engineering requirements
• Facilitation of M&C engineering communities of practices and squads
• Representing bp externally on key technical bodies
The role will be hosted in the M&C Europe sub-entity; however, it will be the Senior Engineering Manager for the three M&C regions – AsPac SA, Americas and Europe.

What you’ll be supporting:
M&C Global Engineering Lead
• Own existing Mobility & Convenience engineering technical requirements (ETPs)
• Ensure conformance of operations to requirements in all applicable Engineering Practices
• Coordinate engineering support for growth projects and new market entry (e.g., India)
• Develop new bp interface requirements for emerging mobility topics (e.g., electric vehicle charging, LNG and H2 fuelling)
• Establish and facilitate a Mobility and Convenience engineering community of practice/s
• Develop and mentor engineering talent within Mobility & Convenience
• Influence industry standards for mobility-related topics (or support those who do)
M&C Global Engineering Practice Control Authority
• Own and maintain the Engineering Requirements Control Procedure for Mobility & Convenience
• Decide on deviation requests for Mobility & Convenience engineering requirements
• Facilitate deviation requests for bp Group engineering requirements
Implementation and continuous improvement
• Where required, oversee pilot/proof-of-concept projects for the initial implementation to validate business models and offer frameworks
• Provide ongoing guidance and support to regions in local implementation
• Encourage best practice and knowledge sharing, drive continuous improvement, and manage the interfaces within the bp sub-entities as described

Education
• Bachelor/ Master’s degree Engineering Discipline
Your experience might include:
• Experience working in a mobility and convenience business is desirable
• Experience of hydrogen/alternative fuels technology and implementation is desirable
• Process safety experience is desirable

Skills & Competencies
• Strong engineering and technical understanding of M&C distributed businesses
• Strong strategy development and implementation skills
• Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, stakeholders and with senior leadership
• Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritise effectively
• Ability to think big picture and look beyond what’s known, also able to influence and navigate ideas to delivery
• The ability to work across numerous cultures

