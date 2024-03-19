Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Lease Accounting Analyst - Fixed-term

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076813
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Lease Accounting Analyst (Fixed term - 1,5 years)

In this role You will:

  • Ensure timely and accurate Lease Accounting for supported entities
  • Maintain proper accounting treatment for lease management
  • Support smooth Period-end close in accordance with standards
  • Administer contracts in NAKISA and gather necessary information
  • Prepare required journals, guidance, and support documents
  • Conduct reconciliations and monitor Lease Liability and ROU Asset balances
  • Prepare quarterly reports, analyses, and respond to queries
  • Provide backup support to team members and coordinate tasks
  • Design, document, and maintain operating procedures for BAU
  • Build capability for quality and sustainable business support
  • Support projects and be the first point of contact for lease-related queries
  • Coordinate lease-related activities within the team and in GBSE
  • Assist with report creation, system maintenance, and user communication
  • Handle queries for leases and provide accounting support
  • Adhere to tasks outlined in QMS Systems of GBS

What You will need to be successful:

  • Fully qualified accountant with 3+ years of experience in Finance
  • Proficiency in local GAAP and IFRS
  • Experience with system infrastructure and data management
  • Demonstrates ownership, readiness for action, and ability to work under pressure
  • Strong communication and cooperation skills, with proficiency in English
  • Good analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness
  • Customer- and service-oriented mindset
  • Confident appearance in internal and external interactions

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

