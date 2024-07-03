This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Senior Lease Accounting Analyst

In this role You will:

Ensure timely and precise lease accounting for various entities supported by our team.

Maintain accurate accounting treatment for lease management in Group and Statutory Accounts.

Support smooth period-end closes on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis according to the Group Reporting Manual and relevant standards.

Gather information and manage contracts in Nakisa, including activation and modifications.

Prepare the required journals for accounting processes.

Perform full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate reporting.

Monitor Lease Liability and ROU Asset balances, and prepare quarterly and ad hoc reports, analyses, and tests.

Provide guidance and support to team members, assist in resolving queries, and manage access provisioning to Nakisa and reports.

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience in financial accounting, preferably lease accounting (IFRS16) or asset accounting.

Demonstrates ownership and accountability.

Relevant experience with system infrastructure and data management.

Proficiency in English, with strong language and interpersonal skills.

Focus on client responsiveness.

High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness.

Strong communication and cooperation skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



