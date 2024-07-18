This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Senior Legal Technology Solutions Manager is a high-profile position that reports to the Senior Vice President, legal, technology and is responsible for working with legal and technology functions within bp to identify, vet, develop, deploy and maintain innovative technology solutions.

Job Responsibilities:

Manage and coordinate the tools and technology of the legal department, including tools used for matter management, knowledge management, document management, and billing management

Develop detailed knowledge and expertise in working with the legal department’s tools and technologies and provide internal support and training for day-to-day operational needs of the department

Identify, evaluate, develop/procure, implement, test, train, and support new technology solutions while assessing, optimizing and managing existing solutions to transform legal, automate processes, and streamline workflows with a focus on efficiency, accuracy, scalability and collaboration; implement best in class technology, systems and processes

Advise SVP, legal, technology on developments and trends in the use of new technologies to manage internal and external legal services and create service efficiencies

Serve as liaison and strategic advisor between legal and the technology departments on core business transformation initiatives and technology solutions

Maintain strong command of and supervise technology-related aspects of vendor management, onboarding, billing, invoice processing and troubleshooting executed by Legal Operations Coordinators

Adapt to changing priorities and business needs, being proactive in identifying areas for improvement and implementing action plans leveraging technology to bring efficiencies to the function

Support and manage various ad hoc technology projects within the function as they arise

Job Requirements:

Four (4) year undergraduate degree from an accredited institution, preferably in a computer or digital sciences field

At least ten (10) years of experience working in a global corporate, consulting, or law firm environment, including at least 7+ years of experience building and managing legal tools and technologies toward automation, optimization, and productivity improvement

Demonstrated experience in identifying, procuring, developing, implementing, and using legal department and corporate technology solutions (e.g., matter management, automation tools, contract lifecycle management, third party risk tools, etc.)

Experience with road mapping, product management, and developing strategic solutions

Recognized ability to effectively manage multiple, simultaneous projects, clients, and responsibilities in a highly visible role with considerable autonomy

Prior success in developing, communicating, collaborating, leading change, and effectively pursuing enterprise-level policies, programs, applications, and procedures

Experience of project management within a multi-disciplinary team, working with remote teams and working with different levels of an organization.

Experience managing direct reports, with dedication to their development, supporting their work, and creating a team environment.

Experience with digital applications, including DMS, legal hold notice systems, case trackers, ticketing systems, “front doors”, document review tools, CLM, legal practice management and e-billing systems (T360 preferred) or similar software platforms.

Proficient in enterprise reporting systems (SAP preferred), and Microsoft Office suite; plus Microsoft Teams

Excellent writing and communication skills across a wide variety of stakeholders

Outstanding leadership and interpersonal skills with a proven track record of building relationships.

Self-starter and personally driven to prioritize workflow, seek continuous improvement, and deliver superior work product and results

Consistently exhibits high ethical standards and strong work ethic

Creative at recognizing and solving problems or friction areas, particularly with respect to core administrative functions, systems, and activities

Strong ability to research, analyze, synthesize, and effectively communicate complex information with all levels within the enterprise including executives

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Practices, Legal Project Management, Legal Software, Technical Project Management, Technology Legal



Legal Disclaimer:

