Senior Loyalty Manager AsPac

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

Are you passionate about building lasting relationships and enhancing customer loyalty?

We’re seeking a dynamic Senior Loyalty Manager ANZ to join our team and take our loyalty programs to the next level. If you thrive in a fast paced environment and are skilled at developing and implementing loyalty strategies that keep customers coming back for more, then we want to hear from you!

You will be responsible for owning and operating B2C & B2B loyalty programs.

This includes commercial performance, leading development and delivery of new offers, growing and leveraging strategic loyalty partners, growing our member base and frequency of customer engagement. You will develop and execute a roadmap for the ANZ loyalty program portfolio and input into the overall strategy and plan for ANZ Marketing and associated businesses.

What you can expect in the role:

Define loyalty strategy and roadmap for loyalty portfolio across ANZ, in line with Global Marketing strategy and frameworks.

Own ongoing operations and commercial delivery of loyalty programs across ANZ

Provide strategic loyalty consulting to other bp markets, where needed.

Own development and delivery of loyalty offer development, CX enhancements and operational improvements.

Find, own and leverage strategic loyalty partnerships.

Champion loyalty innovation and transformation.

Lead preparation and signoff of strategic loyalty business cases across ANZ.

Lead, energize and develop a high performing team of 7

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in either Marketing, Commerce or Business.

Deep expertise across a breadth of B2C and B2B loyalty programs

Strong experience in development and delivery of transformational loyalty offer development & CX improvements.

Deep expertise in loyalty partner assessment, negotiation, contracting and ongoing management of partnerships to leverage opportunities and drive value for bp.

Leadership experience in marketing roles involving strategy development, implementation and accountability for financial performance.

Cross functional program leadership skills.

Very strong influencing and team engagement skills.

Strong commercial acumen track record in preparation of business cases.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



