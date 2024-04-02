Senior Maintenance Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Maintenance & Reliability Engineer supports Whiting projects providing maintenance and reliability design input in the early Front-End Engineering Design (FEED stages) and leads a team to deliver the maintenance & integrity handover including Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) updates. The maintenance & integrity build delivery includes CMMS updates that ensure a future reliability and safety in our facilities and optimizes future maintenance work. The role requires the ability to proactively interact with multi-disciplines, project managers, engineering contractors and suppliers to systematically resolve problems and apply engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. The Senior Maintenance & Reliability Engineer will work along the Maintenance & Integrity Squad Lead to establish consistent ways of working across the squad and support team onboarding.

Key Accountabilities:

Overall ownership for the development of maintenance programs for Whiting Refinery capital projects.

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies and failure mode effects & criticality analysis (FMECA) techniques. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including equipment criticality reviews, condition-based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, Maintenance Outage Strategy, standardization, and major component selection based on life cycle costing.

Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding.

Provide guidance for Reliability, Availability, Maintainability Models to simulate the performance of future projects. Agree the input data and assumptions of these models with key stakeholders. Merge the results of these models with the maintenance model to understand the relative impacts of maintenance on reliability and vice-versa.

Perform production criticality assessments and develop life cycle cost estimates for all equipment.

Supports squad lead in resource planning, execution of process improvements, integration with customers and stakeholders and delivering special projects.

Basic Requirements:

Engineering or relevant science degree

Chartered Engineer or other relevant Professional qualification

Minimum of 15 years of experience in maintenance or reliability engineering

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders, and project contractors / suppliers

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM)

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a team lead

Preferred Skills:

Experience creating Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM) models using dedicated software

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes

Experience with maintenance build & integrity software and ADO planning software

Operating site experience

Knowledge of Project Common Practices

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.