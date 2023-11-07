Senior Maintenance Leadership

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Senior Integration & Maintenance Squad Lead will be responsible for managing all aspects of execution and maintenance activity for a 2 asset Production Delivery Unit (PDU). The successful candidate will lead a squad, whose mission is to plan, schedule and complete maintenance activities and provide an integrated schedule of all activities on the PDU. As the senior region I&M lead, they will also be responsible for leading and driving regional efficiency improvement initiatives.



The role is a member of the PDU leadership team, accountable for delivery of the APM’s business plans and for supporting offshore operations. The lead will communicate the PDU priorities to the squad and provide leadership and support as required to deliver squad commitments and monitor and quarterly present the work management and activity integration metrics to find opportunities and plans for improvement. This person will be the budget owner for the maintenance budget for PDU.

The role will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in service of delivering target reliability and safety performance through working closely with:

Onshore area leader teams

Offshore area leadership teams

bp Solutions and Digital enablers

Manages a cross discipline team (squad), demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in execution, performance improvement, technical development, direction, and coaching.

Accountable for planning, scheduling and delivery of all regional maintenance, reliability, projects and modifications, and program execution activities in accordance with business risks and opportunities

Accountable for 12-week readiness of all Maintenance activities and 12-week gatekeeper for all executable activities for the PDU

Continuously monitor and make improvements to the overall Maintenance Plan, including the maintenance build, opportunities to nest work and level loading the resource demand.

Ensure implementation of activities in conformance with bp’s safety and operational risk agenda

Performance management and evaluation of the PDU e.g., performance indicators, Schedule Attainment/ Schedule Stability & other key metrics

I&M budget holder and cost manager for the PDU

Foster excellence in squad by role-modeling leadership behaviors and agile ways of working

Exceptional relevant experience in either an internal or external maintenance and engineering management role, or similar, with deep understanding of risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.

Track record of delivery in supporting the preparation and execution of activity in the field, based on familiarity with CMMS, Work Management processes and Activity Integration processes.

Experienced in leading teams and developing organizational capability

Business and performance oriented - to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Degree in Engineering or related field

Familiarity with reliability principles and equipment maintenance strategies

Experienced in the application and use of SAP and Primavera

Experienced in cost management

Skilled in project management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.