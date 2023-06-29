Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Senior Maintenance Specialist is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of preventative maintenance and equipment repair activities for an offshore oil and gas production facility. The Senior Maintenance Specialist drives prioritization and delivery of the facility’s maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime and ensure safe and reliable operations! This position is office-based and works within a multi-discipline team of planners, schedulers, and operations specialists. This role is not open for expat assignment or international relocation.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Senior Maintenance Specialist is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of preventative maintenance and equipment repair activities for an offshore oil and gas production facility. The Senior Maintenance Specialist drives prioritization and delivery of the facility's maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime and ensure safe and reliable operations! This position is office-based and works within a multi-discipline team of planners, schedulers, and operations specialists.This role is not open for expat assignment or international relocation.



Key Accountabilities

Responsible for execution readiness of maintenance activities according to the facility's integrated schedule

Provides pragmatic solutions to risks by applying sound leadership and technical knowledge to get work ready to execute

Leads integration of repair and preventative maintenance scopes by identifying equipment nesting opportunities and optimizing the schedule to allow offshore site teams to complete work safely and efficiently

Supports implementation and improvement of preventative maintenance plans in SAP by translating engineering strategy requirements into high quality task lists

Manages safety and regulatory critical work by collaborating with engineering and regulatory support teams to ensure compliance

Assists onshore planners by preparing investigative and repair strategies and providing technical guidance to support planning

Manages budgets and performance for work performed by third party contractors

Supports defect elimination through collaboration with reliability engineers to prevent recurrence of equipment failures, and actively contributes to maximizing production uptime for the facility

Monitors key performance indicators and maintenance metrics to take appropriate action to close any deviations from target and recommend improvements

Drives efficiency and leads continuous improvement to elevate maintenance planning and execution performance

Actively manages the maintenance backlog and prioritizes the work performed by an integrated team

Leads through influence

Essential Education and Job Requirements

Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft

At least 10 years of industry experience in oil and gas or related industry

Direct experience delivering or performing work within maintenance, engineering, construction, marine systems, turnaround, or projects

Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels within the organization, able to initiate and lead new maintenance program

Experienced working in SAP PM and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)

Proficient in Microsoft Office, and experienced in understanding maintenance scopes of work, technical drawings, and maintenance plans / work packs

Experienced in working with and management of contractors

Strong influencing skills and safety leadership

Experienced in budget ownership, delivery and forecast accuracy

Desired Criteria

Strong business knowledge and performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Skilled in project management methodologies

Ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple teams

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



