Senior Maintenance Technician I

Assisting Maintenance Advisors and Engineering Manager to service, repair, maintenance, and calibration of all the equipment in the plant, plant’s chargeman and support plant’s projects. The incumbent ensures highest safety, quality, efficiency, and housekeeping is attained for plant’s operation to meet all the requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Key member for BP Lubricants Integrity Management (IM) Program, accountable for Critical Equipment Matrix and Maintenance Check list, develop critical equipment spare part list and ensure critical spare parts are available to ensure plant’s assets are fit to use.

Ensure all the electrical swich boards, circuit breakers & panels are serviced, calibrated, in good condition and comply with all the requirements (bp, legal and compliance).

To do routine check on plant air compressors and hot oil heaters and ensure that the equipment’s are in good operating condition, Troubleshoot and rectify any electrical problems, identify potential issues, and lead the improvement initiatives.

To liaise and assist company appointed electrical engineer during the visit & inspection, carry out corrective action and improvements arising from the inspection.

Response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader, respond promptly to emergency situations and breakdowns.

Keep abreast of developments in the field of electrical systems and technologies, provide training and guidance to other staff members as needed and support any improvements projects in the plant.

Collaborate and coordinate with other stakeholders for any engineering and maintenance activities.

Key Requirements:

Possess Diploma or certificate in engineering with minimum 7 years’ experience from large manufacturing environment.

Possess valid electrical chargeman certificate with minimum 3 years’ experience (chargeman).

Possess good communication skill and able to work independently and under pressure.

Good knowledge and experience especially in Instrumentation and control system, electrical & PLC maintenance. Computer knowledge, especially spreadsheet applications will be an advantage.

Understand the requirements of HSSE pertaining to fieldwork and able to carry out the TRA & FMEA for new operation / process / assets introduction.

Passionate about safety, quality, cost, productivity, latest technology, automation, efficiency, Continuous Improvement, and housekeeping.

Continually seeks new skills to improve performance, High adaptability and flexible to a rapidly changing technology.

Provide strong support to the Engineering Manager & Maintenance Advisors to ensure smooth and safe operations in the plant in compliance with the Company's HSSE procedures and regulations.

Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision.

