Senior Manager, Accounts Payable

Synopsis

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for service delivery that drives effective invoice processing and prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses. Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers. Support Squads to implement timely and innovative improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience. Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture. Resolve complex issues that are brought up by the team and oversee and supervise their performance. Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Performance Management & Governance

Lead performance of overall Accounts Payable process through direct team of Invoice processing and various indirect teams.

Lead the regular governance with business customers.

The process is going through tremendous transformation and teams needs to be lifted from processing transactions to managing exceptions and driving business value.

Change Management

Support changes in services by leading the management of change process with customers – internal & external

Help with input / support on reason for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence

Risk Management

Oversee and lead the accurate and timely delivery of Accounts Payable operation

Identify, lead and call out risks as required

Ensure continuous operations including BCP

Implement compliance with policy and procedures, accurate and timely reporting to internal controls for which the team is responsible.

Work with the relevant Internal Control team to retain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

People

Direct Line management for 8+ direct reports and a team of ~100 team member

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Communicate clear instructions to team members and& listen to team member feedback

Drive rewards and recognition program for team members

Drive teamwork ethos for the benefit of the company and the team

Assist in project coordination, recruitment, training and management of people

Support career development framework, personal development plans and succession planning for team

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Expectations

Develop a good understanding of all the business partner organisations served as well as the operations in order to be able to deliver high quality service and outcomes.

Familiar with the different AP processes and systems involved between the respective teams.

Lead different stcustomersf various levels of seniority in order to better understand expectations and needs.

Laisse with multiple internal and external customers in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Lead team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Engineering, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable and invoice processing practices

Minimum of 18+ years plus experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Minimum 5 years on hand experience in Accounts Payable and Invoice processing process on SAP, JDE and Ariba Guided Buying

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employee

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



