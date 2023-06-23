Senior Manager - Cables Engineering

This role is not eligible for relocation

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.You will join us as the Senior Manager for Cable Engineering in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for defining inter array and export cable supply and installation for the whole portfolio of offshore wind projects.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

define cable routes and layouts to optimise the LCoE of the project and minimising crossing risks

provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle

develop, lead and train a technical team ensuring that projects are properly resourced

build, update and implement the methodology for this subject area

define, specify and technically review the offshore installation methods and contracts

ensure all interfaces with other areas are considered (turbines, foundations and substations)

Support CAPEX and OPEX estimates

ensure technical knowledge transfer

establish quality requirements and ensure alignment to them

develop Cables Engineering methodology that allows the identification and mitigation of technical risks, allowing design of the supply, installation and operation of offshore cables that optimise LCoE

implementation of technology innovation and design advancements to optimise LCoE.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which enhance the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of offshore cables supply and installation contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Will lead a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.

Coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and Cables package managers.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

