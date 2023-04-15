Senior Manager Commercial Development

Job summary

Role synopsis



The Senior Manager of Commercial Development in Refining and Products Trading - Americas (RPTA) is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to develop and deliver the growth agenda and business strategy. The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will need to strike the right balance between commercial delivery and risk/reward assurance in support of delivery of growth objectives for RPTA.



The role reports to the VP Finance & Risk, Refining Products & Low Carbon and will directly support the Marketing & Originations teams leading the RPTA Assurance and Approval process and hold the responsibility of the GIAAP (Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process) SPA for RPTA.



The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will lead a team accountable for supporting RPTA’s commercial teams by:



Managing the various commercial transactions to ensure that the deals with strategic fit and accretive value are selected and progressed through RPTA’s internal approval processes from the local level up to and including executive approvals where necessary. Partnering with Regional Marketing & Origination, Trading, Structuring and Structured Products teams to identify and implement strategic priorities for RPTA.



Key accountabilities



The role is accountable for managing a range of commercial issues and general business matters. The following activities are specifically within the remit of the Senior Manager of Commercial Development:

Accountable for leading the Assurance & Approval process for RPTA and ensuring compliance with GIAAP on transactions which are supported.

Ensure that Commercial Development team members have conducted proper diligence in assessing risk, aligning transactions with strategic intent, and have obtained the proper approvals according to DoA guidelines.

Provide input and leadership in the development and delivery of growth strategies including Low Carbon, Latin America, bp asset interfaces, etc.

Responsible for managing and coordinating the agenda for the RPTA Deal Governance Board, opportunity and project hopper reviews and other commodity team reviews as necessary, ensuring that transactions are reviewed in a timely and rigorous manner.

Develop and maintain relationships with key business stakeholders across T&S and segment partners to deliver strategic growth to the organization.

Visibly demonstrate leadership on key commercial opportunities from inception through operations, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery.

Develop capability and effectively manage performance of the Commercial Development Team

Participate in the development of RPTA strategic plans (such as five-year planning process) by working closely with the RPTA commercial leadership teams and key functions.

Provide linkage and engagement with other business functions such as Legal, Compliance, Commodity Risk, Credit, Settlements, Planning, Treasury, and I&E to facilitate business efficiencies for the Marketing and Origination team.

Challenge inefficiencies or non-value-added processes that detract from delivery of robust growth opportunities.