Senior Manager Commercial Development

Role synopsis
The Senior Manager of Commercial Development in Refining and Products Trading - Americas (RPTA) is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to develop and deliver the growth agenda and business strategy. The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will need to strike the right balance between commercial delivery and risk/reward assurance in support of delivery of growth objectives for RPTA.
The role reports to the VP Finance & Risk, Refining Products & Low Carbon and will directly support the Marketing & Originations teams leading the RPTA Assurance and Approval process and hold the responsibility of the GIAAP (Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process) SPA for RPTA.
The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will lead a team accountable for supporting RPTA’s commercial teams by:
Managing the various commercial transactions to ensure that the deals with strategic fit and accretive value are selected and progressed through RPTA’s internal approval processes from the local level up to and including executive approvals where necessary. Partnering with Regional Marketing & Origination, Trading, Structuring and Structured Products teams to identify and implement strategic priorities for RPTA.
Key accountabilities
The role is accountable for managing a range of commercial issues and general business matters. The following activities are specifically within the remit of the Senior Manager of Commercial Development: