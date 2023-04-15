Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Manager Commercial Development

Senior Manager Commercial Development

Senior Manager Commercial Development

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147406BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role synopsis

The Senior Manager of Commercial Development in Refining and Products Trading - Americas (RPTA) is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to develop and deliver the growth agenda and business strategy. The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will need to strike the right balance between commercial delivery and risk/reward assurance in support of delivery of growth objectives for RPTA.

The role reports to the VP Finance & Risk, Refining Products & Low Carbon and will directly support the Marketing & Originations teams leading the RPTA Assurance and Approval process and hold the responsibility of the GIAAP (Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process) SPA for RPTA.

The Senior Manager of Commercial Development will lead a team accountable for supporting RPTA’s commercial teams by:

Managing the various commercial transactions to ensure that the deals with strategic fit and accretive value are selected and progressed through RPTA’s internal approval processes from the local level up to and including executive approvals where necessary. Partnering with Regional Marketing & Origination, Trading, Structuring and Structured Products teams to identify and implement strategic priorities for RPTA.

Key accountabilities

The role is accountable for managing a range of commercial issues and general business matters. The following activities are specifically within the remit of the Senior Manager of Commercial Development:

  • Accountable for leading the Assurance & Approval process for RPTA and ensuring compliance with GIAAP on transactions which are supported.
  • Ensure that Commercial Development team members have conducted proper diligence in assessing risk, aligning transactions with strategic intent, and have obtained the proper approvals according to DoA guidelines.
  • Provide input and leadership in the development and delivery of growth strategies including Low Carbon, Latin America, bp asset interfaces, etc.
  • Responsible for managing and coordinating the agenda for the RPTA Deal Governance Board, opportunity and project hopper reviews and other commodity team reviews as necessary, ensuring that transactions are reviewed in a timely and rigorous manner.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with key business stakeholders across T&S and segment partners to deliver strategic growth to the organization.
  • Visibly demonstrate leadership on key commercial opportunities from inception through operations, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery.
  • Develop capability and effectively manage performance of the Commercial Development Team
  • Participate in the development of RPTA strategic plans (such as five-year planning process) by working closely with the RPTA commercial leadership teams and key functions.
  • Provide linkage and engagement with other business functions such as Legal, Compliance, Commodity Risk, Credit, Settlements, Planning, Treasury, and I&E to facilitate business efficiencies for the Marketing and Origination team.
  • Challenge inefficiencies or non-value-added processes that detract from delivery of robust growth opportunities.

Essential Education and Experience
  • Bachelor’s degree required; Masters preferred
  • Solid understanding of the energy trading industry.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Experience leading medium and long-term strategy projects for energy marketing and trading companies.
  • Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization.
  • Strong project management skills and ability to lead multi-disciplinary teams without formal authority.
  • Strong conceptual and long term/ strategic thinking skills.
  • Solid understanding of transaction economics and familiarity with commodity price risk management including swaps, options, mark-to-market accounting, Value at Risk, etc.
  • Commercial acumen including understanding of financial decision-making, planning, and financial statement analysis.
  • Teamwork, influencing, networking and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work with people at all levels and across organizations.

Desirable criteria and qualifications
  • Experience with equity financing, investment banking, or M&A activities.
  • Familiarity with bp's investment valuation and project management methodologies.
  • High level of energy and enthusiasm towards new challenges.
  • Able to take ideas and run with them without undue supervision.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

Apply Search all jobs at bp