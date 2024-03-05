This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The Senior Manager Commercial Development (CD) in Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to develop and deliver the growth agenda and business strategy. The Senior Manager CD will need to strike the right balance between commercial delivery and risk/reward assurance in the delivery of growth objectives for GPTA.

Accountable for leading the Assurance & Approval process for GPTA and ensuring compliance with GIAAP.

Ensure that CD Leads have conducted proper diligence in assessing risk, aligning transactions with strategic intent and obtained the proper approvals according to DoA guidelines.

Responsible for managing and coordinating the agenda for the GPTA Deal Governance Board, CD weekly deal reviews and other commodity team reviews as necessary, ensuring that transactions are reviewed in a timely and rigorous manner.

Develop and maintain relationships with key business stakeholders across T&S and other business partners to deliver strategic growth to the organization.

Visibly demonstrate leadership on key commercial opportunities from inception through operations, including developing a project plan, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery

Provide linkage and engagement with other business functions such as Legal, Compliance, Product Control, Credit, Settlements, Planning, Treasury and IT&S to facilitate business efficiencies for the Marketing and Origination team

Challenge inefficiencies or non-value added processes that detract from delivery of robust growth opportunities

Bachelor’s degree required; Masters preferred

Solid understanding of the energy trading industry

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Experience leading medium and long-term strategy projects for energy marketing and trading company

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization

Strong project management skills and ability to lead multi-disciplinary teams without formal authority

Strong conceptual and long term/ strategic thinking skills

Solid understanding of transaction economics and familiarity with commodity price risk management including swaps, options, mark-to-market accounting, Value at Risk, etc;

Commercial acumen including understanding of financial decision-making, planning, and financial statement analysis

Experience with equity financing, investment banking, or M&A activities is a plus

Familiarity with BP's investment valuation and project management methodologies

High level of energy and enthusiasm towards new challenges

Able to take ideas and run with them without undue supervision

MBA or CFA is strong plus.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



