The Senior Manager Commodity Risk – T&S Eastern Hemisphere is a key control and leadership position in Integrated Supply & Trading Finance organization. This role will be responsible for the planning, directing and prioritizing the strategic agenda of the Commodity Risk team. The Senior Manager Commodity Risk will partner with other Senior Leaders across the business to lead initiative to streamline processes and ensure robust measures to support silent running, operational control and enable the strategic direction of the business. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within risk and control in order to meet the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, P&L reporting and analysis, working capital and risk management. As a Senior Level leader within T&S Finance and Risk organization, this role will be responsible for managing Commodity Risk commodity trading team(s), with responsibility of 10 or more staff across multiple countries. This role will also be part of the T&S Finance and Risk Leadership team as well as several Global networks. Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP's face to the traded markets for BP. T&S's role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure. The Commodity Risk Group within T&S is a key middle-office, risk and financial controls function, accountable for ensuring that trading activities are conducted within a robust control and risk framework

Finance



Finance Group



Provide strategic leadership, oversight and disciplined execution of the Commodity Risk organization, with the primary objective to provide independent, timely and accurate valuation, risk assessment of trading activity as well as the global strategic and tactical agendas for Risk Controls.

Ensure compliance with and monitoring of appropriate Group/T&S policies and regulatory requirements; supply to the development/change of policies standards and control processes, as appropriate.

Lead the direction and deliver upon strategic priorities including redefining existing processes as well as delivery of F&R transformation agenda

Identify, run, mitigate and consult regional commodity leadership on market, credit, operational and control opportunities and risks.

Partner with essential team members to ensure there is sufficient bench strength to support an outstanding control environment as well as the development and implementation of new commercial activities

Direct line leadership responsibilities which includes active management of regional development and succession plans, as well as rightsizing the regional Commodity Risk team.

Ensure integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for reporting and disclosures.

Build and sustain relationships with all relevant collaborators.



Provide strategic insight to business growth and origination activity and build capability within region to provide appropriate assurance to new activity.

Interprets and supports the definition of market and trading risk policies and procedures to ensure appropriate application and provide sound technical advice.

Serves as a commercial partner to support and challenge the business in day-to-day trading, as well as long-term strategic deals, and ensures trading strategies are understood within a risk management framework.

Develops effective working collaborations to explain changes and challenge trading strategies, ensuring market, trading risk fields and controls prevail in the business.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors

Actively assists senior leaders with various tasks to fact finding, presentation of data and internal auditing.

Chips in to reviews of risk registers, submitting any critical issues to senior leaders and following up overdue or unapproved items with relevant partners.

Supports delivery of research, analysis and updates that facilitate activities such as calculations, daily exposure, and P&L reporting for the use of management and trading teams.

Develops internal relationships that support the delivery of regional and global process simplification and continuous improvement initiatives.

Leads all aspects of reporting and analytics activities, setting strategic direction and driving business decision making to strengthen the control environment and challenging the business on compliance to internal and external policies, standards and protocols.

Handles the highest-impact, most business-critical market and trading risks to limit the financial, operational and reputational impact on BP, applying expertise and networks to successfully navigate the organization through the risk whilst handling stakeholder expectations with clarity.

Identifies and develops strategic links with other functions and geographies to champion a One Finance team, optimize market and trading risk activities across the organization, cultivate a culture of sharing standard methodologies and improving continuous improvement opportunities.

Handles a large team of direct and indirect reports, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in delivery

Develop analytics accountabilities within the team and drive ownership and accountability across both risk and P/L

Support Global Commodity Risk networks, including review of global risks and positions.

Develop critical talent skills and succession for the future such as digital skills, innovation, communication and leadership

Min Bachelors Degree with business experience in financial accounting and/or control within a trading environment.

Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments

Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks

Strong analytical skills (the ability to grasp and communicate trading transactions into their economic effects)

Attention to detail and ability to work within timeline

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate effectively with partners and peers

Demonstrated leadership attributes and a desire to lead and develop people

Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Commodity Risk/Product Control through this cycle and the applications employed

Formally recognized Accounting qualification (CA, ACA, CPA etc)

MBA, FRM or CFA, strong concepts of Market and Credit Risk functions

Some experience of New Activity Integration and Project Management

Ability to facilitate and lead training for a number of Commodity Risk fields

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform important job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



