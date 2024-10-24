This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role of Senior Manager – Commodity Risk is a key leadership and control position within Trading and Shipping Finance & Risk. The Commodity Risk Group is a middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework.

The Senior Manager Commodity Risk will play a key role working with trading, marketing & origination, scheduling, structuring, and support functions for the Crude bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering market risk insight and analysis, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash while carrying out the Trading & Shipping Operating Standards & Control Processes.

In this role, you will partner with the commercial teams to deliver the regional and global agendas whilst ensuring a strong control frame. You should look to drive operational efficiencies and simplification as part of ongoing responsibilities. The position reports to the Senior Manager Commodity Risk RPTA.

Trading & Shipping champions a diverse and inclusive work environment for all employees. We are proud of our stance on fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy, which focuses on all of our employees reaching their full potential.

Responsibilities

Identify, coordinate, mitigate, and advise regional commodity risk leadership on markets, operational and control opportunities and risks

Ability to learn new markets and support enormous growth within the crude commercial businesses globally

Ensure Group & Trading and Shipping policies, operating standards and control processes are followed

Provide strategic leadership and regional execution of the global strategic and tactical agendas for Commodity Risk

Establish positive relationships with commercial and functional teams in Chicago, Budapest and Calgary

Actively lead regional organization including staff development and succession plans

Ensure the integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for internal and external financial reporting and disclosures

Provide accurate, independent, timely and consistent valuation of trading positions and exposures

Deliver quality management information for trading, monitoring of trading and reporting trading

Provide strategic insight to all business growth and origination activity. Build capability within the regional community to provide appropriate assurance to new activity.

Liaise with IT to lead and manage operational improvement initiatives

Development of constructive and trusting working relationships, both internally and externally, to enable open and timely information flows and interventions – whether to address emerging opportunities, emerging risks, or other strategic matters.

Demonstrate commercial partnership developing positive relationships across the Front Office teams

Serve as influential member of leadership driving the delivery agenda and staff development

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards for Continuous Improvement development.

Accountability for delivery of major standardization initiatives across RPT commodity risk teams globally – working with I&E and Commodity Risk teams to clarify requirements, articulate benefits, and prioritize funding to deliver standardized and valuable reporting, both historical and T+1.

Challenge inefficiencies or non-value-added processes that detract from delivery of robust growth opportunities.



Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required – along with a strong business /analytical approach

Proven track record of building and implementing strategy

Strong project management skills and ability to lead multi-disciplinary teams without formal authority.

Solid understanding of the energy trading industry.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization.

Experience in a commodity trading business, with experience related to financial control and/or market risk management:

Advanced understanding and experience around physical and financial gas or oil trading activities and strategies.

Shown strength and experience coordinating and leading complex team agendas and processes from inception through to execution, including the ability to handle multiple priorities

Excellent interpersonal skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at all levels throughout areas of the organization

Proven track record in people management and ability to deliver effectively against BP’s Leadership Expectations - by promoting and role-modelling BP’s values and behaviors; building enduring organizational and people capabilities; energizing staff by setting clear direction and boundaries; and bring value by delivering against short and long-term commitments

Strong analytical and financial skills

Preferred Skills:

MBA, CFA, or similar advanced degree an asset

Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills: Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Curiosity, Decision Making, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



