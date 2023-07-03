Senior Manager - Completions Design and Standardization

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Senior Manager will lead the overall organization in its delivery of Completion design projects with global impact. The Senior Manager sets the organization’s agenda to deliver the future of well reliability. You will leverage a deep understanding of the global challenges, well designs and operations around the world to bring the best standardized designs to meet every Region’s needs.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Our vision: In the Completion Design and Standardisation Team, we take the best designs, knowledge, & tools for each completion type and apply that to current and future projects in collaboration w/ Regions to deliver the best well reliability.

What you'll be responsible for:

Defining and maintaining the Global Completion Strategy for Reservoir Development and collaborating with Reliability Team to deliver Well Reliability Strategy.

-Setting overall direction for the organization, planning/ prioritizing projects and assuring work meets BP Practices and Global Best Practices

-Engagement with Region leadership to define short/long term design and technology needs, including support of ADP refresh projects.

- Delivery of design solutions for all regions, documenting in field-wide Completions Basis of Design (BoD).

-Collaborating with GCD Unit Lead and Region Leadership to define completion design support for Concept Select, Optimise and Define stages of MPCP for all new Major Projects

- Delivery of completion design and the operations programs in Well Delivery Workflow for well-specific designs where BoD does not exist.

-Delivery of execution support to implement new designs with collaboration with Completions & Well Equipment Team, Wells Technology Team, and Advisers in Solutions.

- Providing global leadership in sand control design and knowledge. This includes continuous improvement efforts, design support, and operations support where needed.

-Mentoring and development of Discipline Leads and Engineers

What you'll bring:

An Engineering degree or relevant alternative

Plus a combination skills and expertise relating to:

Supervising/ leading exposure across region completion teams

Extensive relevant experience

Sand control design and operations

SIT, equipment development and testing

Well Installation/Rig operations

Working in Major Projects Common Process

Working in Well Delivery Workflow (100100)

BOD development

Area Development Plan (ADP) development



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.