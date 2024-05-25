Senior Manager, Construction Services Package Management

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Come and join us in bp Offshore Wind Construction where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company.

In Construction Services we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. This is a unique opportunity to be in from the beginning and use your experience to set things up right.

The role holder will be responsible for Construction Services package management in Construction Services. They will provide input to projects based on your extensive experience within offshore wind execution projects.

We are seeking someone who is open to learn, take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.

Your first priority will always be safety and it is expected that you are a role model when it comes to safety in everything you do.

Key responsibilities

The role will be two-fold: The need for senior technical construction support and strategies for wind farm projects in development will be a big part of your deliverables. At the same time build up the Construction Services package management processes

Provide input to Construction Services package management on a global scale and provide technical input to procedures

Role model safety and, together with the team, ensure that all people return safe and energised to their loved ones after a workday at bp

Verify project construction services schedules as input to Construction Strategies

Scrutinise wind farm construction assumptions for execution phase

Identify opportunities and apply continuous improvement methodology throughout the project and implement findings from elsewhere in the portfolio

Prepare notes and presentations to internal/external collaborators, in order to inform status, forward strategies and key decision making

Establish models and generic templates for the Construction Services package management department for effective cross-portfolio working

Key requirements

You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent, Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred. Offshore wind execution experience is what matters. The successful candidate will have the following experience:

Demonstrable track record of offshore wind execution experience gained within Construction Services. This should include emergency response and crisis management plans, wind farm commissioning, operation and logistics and onshore civil work construction of O&M buildings etc.)

Technical knowledge on the offshore wind Construction Services package spanning many years. Extensive experience working with the other wind farm packages and with multi-discipline site teams within construction and commissioning

Capabilities and skills for developing technical tasks and learn to take more capabilities and responsibilities

Previous experience demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing engineering and procurement-related issues

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, flexible, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal characteristics

About bp!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

