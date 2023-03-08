Senior Manager - Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering (Wind)

Job summary

The Senior Manager - Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering is responsible for technically defining the protection, control, instrumentation and telecommunications systems of the offshore wind projects.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver

Develop, manage and train a technical team to support and cover this discipline

Build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline

Define, specify, review and deliver the SCADA and the Protection, Control and Metering (PCM) systems of each project

Define, specify, review and deliver the telecommunications system for each project

Define and support the cybersecurity aspects of the projects

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure that the design and delivery of the assessments and design meet the quality requirements

Who you will work with

Will manage a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.

Coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

What you will need to be successful

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of SCADA and PCM contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

About bp

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.