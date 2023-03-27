Senior Manager - Control & Assurance - T&S

Job summary

As the Senior Manager - Control & Assurance in T&S, you can expect to be involved in overseeing delivery of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) across all business areas including the newly acquired Archaea Energy. Your interactions will extend beyond finance & risk and into all business areas across T&S as you execute your accountabilities. You will be a member of the T&S ARC leadership team and a member of several other forums.



An important component of your role will be to deliver control modernization into T&S. There are several group control priorities for 2023 including: (i) standard controls and continuous monitoring, including full adoption of SNOW; (ii) insightful control analytics; (iii) new balance sheet assurance process and tooling; (iv) new journal policy and tooling; (v) standardised E2E process and automated controls.

Key accountabilities:

Responsible for overseeing delivery of finance-owned “control requirements” across T&S ensuring delivery of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR). Member of quarterly control forum, representing T&S input on group policy revisions, control roadmap, and other common topics across the group.

Ensure timely identification and reporting of ICFR gaps and for Tier I and II, and provide support to ensure root cause is established and remediation determined as part of the “5 whys” analysis.

Identify and perform risk assessment on projects and process changes with an impact on financial reporting and/or controls. Lead and guide process control owners in the execution of their accountabilities.

Lead CFO due diligence process, ensuring all credit, accounting judgements and legal issues are clearly documented, and non-routine or unusual transactions are approved in line with delegations.

Provide day to day internal control guidance and provide input to new business growth, including recent acquisition of Archaea Energy to ensure compliance with group control expectations.

Build control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology, and driving standardisation of control processes across T&S.

Key interface with Deloitte on external audits including walkthroughs, agreement of findings and management actions, co-ordination of escalations, audit planning and tracking of deficiencies through to resolution.

Owner of delegation of authority framework across T&S. Covers maintaining of authorities, periodic reviews, training, and guidance on interpretation.

Product owner of the Accsys application covering Access Management controls across T&S.

Support delivery of fraud risk management requirements across T&S, including the understanding and monitoring of risk areas and impact of new proposed UK audit and corporate reforms.

Key interface with Internal Audit on SOX walkthroughs and audits. Support delivery of audit cycle, timely resolution of agreed actions and participation in quarterly audit forums.

Lead the control and assurance team to ensure a robust second line of defence and internal control support model for T&S.

Deep experience of applying Group Control Requirements – bp policy 310010

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills

Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent)

Ability to identify risks within complex processes and advise on actions to mitigate the risk.

Ability to coach, challenge, and influence effectively

Evidence of process improvement/design and development.

Ability to communicate, influence and challenge at different levels including SVP/VP levels