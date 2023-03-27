Senior Manager - Control & Assurance - T&S

As the Senior Manager - Control & Assurance in T&S, you can expect to be involved in overseeing delivery of internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) across all business areas including the newly acquired Archaea Energy. Your interactions will extend beyond finance & risk and into all business areas across T&S as you execute your accountabilities. You will be a member of the T&S ARC leadership team and a member of several other forums.
An important component of your role will be to deliver control modernization into T&S. There are several group control priorities for 2023 including: (i) standard controls and continuous monitoring, including full adoption of SNOW; (ii) insightful control analytics; (iii) new balance sheet assurance process and tooling; (iv) new journal policy and tooling; (v) standardised E2E process and automated controls.
Key accountabilities: