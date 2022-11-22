The Senior Manager Customer Operations Americas will manage all aspects of regional delivery for GBS Mexico as it pertains to Customer, Finance and Procurement. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business Customer stakeholders. You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardisation and technology enablement.
This role is responsible for ensuring GBS Centre in Mexico is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and complies with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and GBS/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing the GBS’s Values and Culture.
This role will have multiple accountabilities supporting bp businesses in Latin America, reporting to the VP GBS Customer.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.
