Job summary

The Senior Manager Customer Operations Americas will manage all aspects of regional delivery for GBS Mexico as it pertains to Customer, Finance and Procurement. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business Customer stakeholders. You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardisation and technology enablement.



This role is responsible for ensuring GBS Centre in Mexico is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and complies with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and GBS/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing the GBS’s Values and Culture.

This role will have multiple accountabilities supporting bp businesses in Latin America, reporting to the VP GBS Customer.



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.

Key Accountabilities



Leadership

Actively role model to support our objectives on HSSE, EVP as well as BP’s value and behaviours

Responsible to support the delivery of our global and regional agenda covering HSSE, EVP, people development as well as supporting overall commercial, risk and relationship management for the centre.

Responsible for the operations of all teams within GBS Mexico, supporting all businesses within the portfolio of GBS Mexico

Ownership of organisation and people capability within GBS Mexico

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific regional relationships under the GBS stakeholder management framework

Accountable to manage E2E process controls, assuring compliance to internal and external regulatory requirements for the GBS’s service portfolio

As a member of the extended customer leadership team, make a broad, sustained leadership contribution to the strategic direction and operational delivery of GBS services aligned to the functional model and GBS as a whole

Create an environment where issues can be easily raised and discussed, foster and role model a “Speak Up” culture

Commercial

Management of commercial cost of operations for captive services

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for GBS Mexico

Identify and drive commercial value for businesses by optimizing business processes that facilitates cash delivery, working capital management, enhanced customer retention and compliance.

Technical

Responsible for functional ways of working designed to comply with group risk framework, BCP, E&C policy and HSSE policy

Accountable for all aspects of performance within GBS Mexico

Organisationally, this role will be responsible directly for all services delivered from Mexico

Accountable for relevant management information generation and translation of data into key business insights

Ensure process compliance E2E

Support statutory accounting process up to and including audit and company filing

Ensuring regulatory compliance of all GBS processes

Perform senior stakeholder business relationship management based on a common GBS global framework for partner relationship management to ensure consistency of approach and quality of interactions for our partners

Drive and oversee a range of projects from inception, implementation and execution,

Implements new applicable standards and group policies

Responsible to help support delivery of the GBS transformation roadmap

Educational and Experience

10+ years of relevant post degree experience.

Bilingual in Spanish and English, verbal and written communication.

Strong track record of leading change and delivering in roles with a significant change agenda, e,g creation of new multifunctional teams, ERP system implementations, operating within new markets .

Strategic planning and experience developing resource plans, budgets, and objectives over short, medium, and long term.

Excellent interpersonal, people management and leadership skills

Experience building, motivating, developing, and inspiring large teams

Performance management focused with commercial acumen.

Excellent communication skills, and a demonstrated ability to build and maintain effective relationships

High level of self-awareness, ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Focused process and controls mind-set given the accountability for control, compliance and risk management

Ability to understand data and analytics – utilizing same to drive better business outcomes

Possess understanding of the BP business, industry, customers, internal structure and functions

Solid understanding of project management principles

Desirable Criteria

Experience in driving process transformation

Financial Accounting

Knowledge of SAP and related process

Shared services experience desirable

#LI-hybrid