Senior Manager, Data Engineering (Security)

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Who you will work with

This team is responsible for response and management of cyber incidents, using an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for Staff Software and Data Engineering Lead who will lead a team focused on enabled our security function through the management of large security data sets, development of data-driven solutions and insights, and the delivery of data integration solutions and digital automation. We build digital solutions primarily in the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the latest technology, and scale our solutions globally.

You will drive the leverage of a common data and analytics solutions that adhere to secure design and development practices. In this role, you will also coordinate and collaborate closely with global data platforms supporting bp’s wider businesses.

You will provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and best practices to shape bp’s security agenda and create a culture of excellence. In addition, you will mentor and develop a strong team of software and data engineers.

What you will deliver

Lead a team of data and software engineers who are developing security data integration strategies and applications for bp and who are writing applications, dashboards, and reports focused on providing actionable, data-driven insights from bp security data.

Conduct engineering and architecture reviews of software and data design documents, facilitating rapid iterations and incorporation of feedback.

Provide thought leadership in the building and maintenance of reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Create positive engagement and drive an inclusive work environment within the team and with customers through the quality of interactions and collaboration, both within digital security and more broadly with other digital teams within bp.

Advocated for proven methodologies with respect to software development and data engineering (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and the maintenance and improvement of services, including defining and maintaining SLAs.

Actively mentor and develop members of the software and data engineering team.

What you will need to be successful

Proven experience leading, growing and developing a software development and data engineering teams of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 7+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Deep knowledge of data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and active engagement in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Higher-education degree in computer science or related field

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



