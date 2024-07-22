Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

As the Senior Manager, East Gas Trading, you are responsible for managing and growing the trading function of the US Northeast, US Southeast and Mexico businesses. This includes Value Trading, Asset Optimization and includes both physical and financial trading. You’ll be responsible for leading a large team and ensuring all activities are compliant with legal, regulatory, and internal standards and requirements. You will be responsible for building capabilities of the team and working with Marketing on customer solutions and products. You will also be an active member of the Gas Leadership team and communicate strategies from your region and provide input on other regions' strategies.

The East Gas Trading is primarily 3 teams of traders that work very closely together. Northeast Asset Optimization is a team of 5 people that manage the US Northeast physical business. Southeast Asset Optimization is a team of 6 people that manage the US Southeast physical business. East Value Trading is a team of 4 people that manage the financial positions in the East and price the financial risk for the region. All these teams work closely with Marketing and Origination, Transportation and Operation teams and other Trading, Marketing and Analytics teams in Houston.

The team is a mix of very experienced traders and junior traders that are very entrepreneurial. These teams have created sustainable value by understanding the Natural Gas infrastructure, structuring trading strategies and providing solutions for customers. The region has a lot of changes on the horizon and the East Gas Trading team is well positioned to continue creating value

Key Accountabilities

Will oversee a portfolio of storage and transportation assets in the US Northeast and US Southeast

Manage Team of Traders in US Northeast and US Southeast

Role will be responsible for pricing customer offerings in the East

Develop regional strategies in concert with Marketing and Origination

Regional expert of East gas market dynamics communicating with other Trading and Marketing teams

Ensure gas flow assurance to bp affiliates

Develop trading staff to grow businesses and to be increasingly capable of managing more risk

Oversee Value Trading risk ensuring strong risk/reward trades and effective allocation of risk

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Direct Experience managing a trading book

Minimum 10 years gas trading experience

Experience overseeing a Regional Trading book

Experience managing people

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Experience developing traders

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

