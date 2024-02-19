Senior Manager, Emerging Markets

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

This is a role in a new team to provide the technical and commercial leadership to identify, de-risk, deploy, and support the commercialisation of emerging technology to generate value for the bp growth engines of Renewables, EV charging and Hydrogen.

You will lead creation of new clean energy technology pilots to inform bp’s business future investment strategies and optimise scaling success by piloting projects. You will work closely with internal and external technology developers to generate new energy offers to the market in aid of business ambitions. The role requires the ability to develop medium term strategy, manage budget and operate while leading multi-disciplinary teams via dotted lines.

What you will do:

Develop strategy for emerging market new clean energy solutions, originate, implement, and manage the innovation projects that combine various energy or mobility offers

Lead initiatives working across organisational boundaries, managing diverse multi-disciplinary and decentralised teams spread across different continents to effectively deliver complex integrated energy offers that combine hardware and software

Secure multi-million-dollar budget via preparation of business cases and lead presentations to internal investment committees

Manage budget required to demonstrate commercial viability and impact of offers to unlock significant medium-term investment by bp businesses in clean energy

Lead engagement with procurement, lead RfPs and bidder selection processes, contract third party consultants and negotiate multi-million-dollar/multiyear commercial framework agreements with suppliers

Lead projects across all stages of development life cycle and delivery, including early-stage conceptual development, permitting, engineering, procurement and construction, operations, and maintenance to deliver new business models

Create opportunities across bp businesses to deliver pilots within 12-18months addressing global south power market challenges

Lead technical and impact due diligence, working closely with bp Ventures commercial team on multi-million-dollar investment vehicle/s focused on emerging markets

Liaise with partners and collaborate across multiple bp businesses and geographies

What you will bring:

Degree or equivalent experience in science or engineering.

Experience of distributed power development with at least some experience leading the development of innovation technology projects providing clean energy

Leadership in sizing of renewable generation and battery energy storage systems; design choices between different chemistries, energy management and optimisation strategies of business models for a variety of emerging market battery use cases

Deep experience developing distributed energy offers in emerging markets for Mobility & Convenience and Castrol businesses as well as exploring emerging market power investments with bp Ventures and Trading and Shipping functions

Strong external collaborator network within focus markets’ clean energy ecosystem with insights relevant to new energy technology and business model development

A track record of entrepreneurial flair and able to work across uncertain and ambiguous business environments with few precedents

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

Why join our team?

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

