Senior Manager Engineering Capability

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world. The Sr. Manager Engineering Capability is a strategic role within I&E Engineering that will operate across engineering disciplines and organizational entities to delivery world class engineering capability. This role will be responsible for the development of the engineering talent strategy in support of bp’s strategic pillars of resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility and low carbon energy. Additionally, this role will provide engineering leadership to develop and manage engineering talent programs in alignment with this strategy. The Sr. Manager Engineering Capability will partner closely with the SVP engineering / bp head of engineering, VPs of engineering across bp entities and regions, and People & Culture partners to achieve these accountabilities.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Responsible for the development of the engineering talent strategy, including having a clear view of the engineering challenges and capability needs that are inherent with bp’s strategic pillars of resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility and low carbon energy.

Direct support to the SVP engineering in driving cross-entity talent governance quarterly meetings and annual engineering board meeting.

Work closely with P&C on strategic workforce planning to inform our talent strategy i.e., to continually translate business strategy into a clear view of associated engineering challenges and talent needs and “build / “buy” / “borrow” / “partner” type talent interventions.

Lead the governance of the Technical Adviser Framework, including a review of the framework and its implementation across bp, including other technical disciplines (wells, sub-surface, HSE&C, applied sciences and digital)

Engineering lead into the One Engineering Early Careers Program Team which manages the key processes of demand planning, develop assignments and graduation.

Sponsor and direct support to the design and operationalizing of the future bp engineering apprenticeship program.

Provide strategic input to the curriculum of learning and development.

Continuous improvement of our capability including periodic reviews of our agile operating model, global job catalogue and engineering communities.

Establish key performance indicators of the talent management system.

Championing diversity, equity and inclusion within the Talent Management process.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in an engineering field or equivalent technical experience.

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Agile (Product Owner/Scrum Master) certification.

Significant and longstanding relevant technical experience, including field experience.

Excellent integrator. Personally accountable, efficient conflict and problem solver, decision maker.

Demonstrated capability to lead large agile teams.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries and with SVPs and VPs that have engineers in their teams.

Demonstrated ability to lead major change programs.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.