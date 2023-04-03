Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Senior Manager Floating Wind Technology will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business, by being responsible for designing floating offshore wind platforms, selecting the type and establishing the floating wind strategy for the offshore wind business



You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, manage and train a technical team to support and cover this discipline

Build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline

Develop and implement the floating wind technology strategy

Design the floating wind platforms in the offshore wind projects, from early concepts to fabrication, using internal and external resources, including all required components and taking into account all the interfaces with other elements (e.g. dynamic cables)

Select the floating platform type that optimise LCoE and meet local content requirements

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure that the design and delivery of the assessments and design meet the quality requirements

Provide technical support to the offshore wind supply chain engagement

Grow a capable technical team to resource all projects and business needs of this discipline.

Floating wind technology methodology that allows the identification and mitigation of the technical risks, and allows the selection of the floating wind platforms that optimise LCoE.

Implementation of the innovation, technology and design that optimise the LCoE of the projects.

Technical analysis and selection of suitable floating wind technologies.

Essential & Desirable Criteria:

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of major contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

If successful, you will: