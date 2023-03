bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!

You will join us as the Senior Engineering Manager for Foundations of turbines and substations in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for establishing the foundations engineering process, selecting the foundations type, designing offshore wind foundations, and support through to operational handover to the offshore wind business.