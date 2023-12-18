Senior Manager – Fuels Product Development and Computational Modelling

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
The Senior Manager for Product Development and Computational Modelling works closely with the Mobility and Convenience teams in Customer and Products to understand customer requirements and develop fuels that meet evolving customer needs as part of the energy transition. It is a very strategic role that needs to interpret the business context and regulatory landscape in different regions to develop an innovative fuels technology roadmap. The role also leads a laboratory team based in Bochum, Germany, dedicated to automotive vehicle and engine testing in support of claims development. The increasing use of digital technology and computational modelling to rapidly iterate and test physical fuels products will be essential to achieve pace and differentiate vs. the competition.
Putting Safety first, always. Visibly promoting and rewarding a speak-up culture and promoting a psychologically safe team environment; leading safety walk-arounds at sites.
Team leadership
Lead a team of approximately 30 engineers and scientists across UK and Germany. Develop capabilities and a pipeline of talent needed for the transition to increasingly lower carbon fuel offers.
Manage the budget for the fuels development programme globally.
Technology Strategy and IA Strategy Development
Continually develop the fuels technology roadmap, aligned with the business strategy. Partner with VP and SVP level stakeholders to prioritise the portfolio.
Lead the Intellectual Asset (IA) Strategy for AF to bring increased clarity to where we will choose to have proprietary leadership; innovate with others; or buy from the market.
Vehicle and Engine Test Programme operations – Internal and External
Lead the global test programmes for fuels development, at our Bochum technology and 3rd party test centres.
Manage competing resource priorities partnering with the Bochum site leadership team.
Link closely with the regional deployment teams from both Advanced Fuels and our C&P partners to understand the regional context for fuels deployment, to inform the development options.
Computation Modelling
Lead the team to develop models of vehicle and engine performance to predict performance when operating with advanced fuels.
Use insights to accelerate time to market of emerging fuel components and blends.
Partnerships & Technology Collaborations
Develop positive relationships with 3rd party technology providers / component suppliers. Participate in industry forums and represent bp in the external technical community. Benchmark our approach and offers vs. our competitors.
Hydrogen for Mobility
Lead the team focussed on safety, reducing the total cost of ownership and improving the reliability of future Hydrogen mobility technologies. The team provide technical expertise into our Hydrogen mobility industry projects as well developing future refuelling station designs.
a deep understanding of the fuels technology landscape
the ability to build a compelling vision for the team and empower them to provide innovative solutions to meet changing customer expectations and requirements.
strong interpersonal and collaborative skills, to build strong relationships with partners, both internally and externally
the ability to deliver solutions at pace, with an agile project mentality, stopping projects early or pivoting as needed based on customer feedback.
to recognise the critical importance of digital, technology and AI to both accelerate the pace of innovation and engaging our customers with our products through experiments and hypothesis testing.
About you:
Qualified to a degree level in science or engineering or have equivalent experience. Proven experience in strategic technology programme development, often in ambiguous environments or an evolving regulatory landscape.
A track record in managing complex internal and external stakeholder networks and balancing competing priorities.
Experience in managing 3rd party technology service contracts as well as technology collaborations / joint development projects.
A skilled communicator and an empathetic engagement style.
A passionate advocate for cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring stakeholders and contributors from a variety of functional disciplines under a ‘one team’ mindset.
You will have led technology programmes at operating sites before and be able to navigate the challenges of changing priorities, resource management and operational complexity.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automotive Industry, Collaborative Mindset, Cross-Cultural Awareness, Fuel Technology, Global Mobility, Global Vision, Stakeholder Relationship Management, Technology Development, Technology Roadmap, Technology Strategies, Visionary Leadership
