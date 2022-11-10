Senior Manager Gas Origination & Asset Optimization

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver commercial results in line with the trade strategy, contributing to strategic development, managing risk allocation and conformance to market regulations, generating value across the operating platform within the control framework and ensuring the effective management of the book through technical development of the team.
Join our team as Gas Origination and Asset Optimization Senior Manager – Madrid, Spain
About the role itself:
As Team Lead and Spain TSPA (Trading Single Point of Accountability), you will manage the Gas Origination and Asset Optimization team. You will be encouraged to own the development, prospecting, value discovery, opportunity advancement and execution in line with risk and strategic aims. There will have clear targets and delivery expectations.
Considering the seniority and relevance of this position, the Gas Origination and Asset Optimization Senior Manager will work closely with Southern Europe Senior Manager and support him in the delivery of his priorities.
What would be your responsibility?