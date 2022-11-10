Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Manager Gas Origination &amp; Asset Optimization

Senior Manager Gas Origination &amp; Asset Optimization

Senior Manager Gas Origination & Asset Optimization

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142581BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver commercial results in line with the trade strategy, contributing to strategic development, managing risk allocation and conformance to market regulations, generating value across the operating platform within the control framework and ensuring the effective management of the book through technical development of the team.

Join our team as Gas Origination and Asset Optimization Senior Manager – Madrid, Spain

About the role itself:

As Team Lead and Spain TSPA (Trading Single Point of Accountability), you will manage the Gas Origination and Asset Optimization team. You will be encouraged to own the development, prospecting, value discovery, opportunity advancement and execution in line with risk and strategic aims. There will have clear targets and delivery expectations.
Considering the seniority and relevance of this position, the Gas Origination and Asset Optimization Senior Manager will work closely with Southern Europe Senior Manager and support him in the delivery of his priorities.

What would be your responsibility?

  • Deliver on performance and strategic growth targets
  • Understand business price expo and suggest and execute hedging structures (Brent, TTF, NBP) when appropriate together with risk management support on the FX expo to ensure BPGPI remains within approved Risk Framework
  • Accountable for daily pnl sign off and Spanish curves mark up
  • Responsible for updating and assessing market information to support the supply and wholesale activities, including forward curve comparison, market pricing and analysis of pricing structures
  • Enable global deals with bp LNG Global Book, making possible the Spanish leg and maximising its value
  • Secure spot and medium-term sales to balance the length of the book and be able to capture lower price purchase opportunities.
  • Structure and execute financial hedges to provide a rounded service to industrial customers
  • Day to day coordination with bp European Gas Book
  • Work closely with the Southern Europe Senior Manager and support him in delivery of his priorities
  • Negotiate contracts with counterparts and manage these contracts and the deals related once closed
  • Closely liaise with Operations manager to enable and leverage origination deals through optimised use of capacity
  • Monitor price risk, regularly review, and update with C&I Sales Manager
  • Build and maintain relationships with external gas market counterparties as well as internal day by day relationship with the LNG and European Gas Trading and Origination benches in London
  • Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal functional stakeholders to ensure appropriate processes and policies are applied
  • Ensure all trading and origination activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and bp’s Trading & Shipping Operating Standards
  • Maintain high ethical standards and following all market rules and regulations
  • Promote and support our "Speak Up" culture
What should you bring to this role?
  • Significant knowledge of trading concepts and executing in Spanish and international natural gas and LNG markets
  • Financial awareness/ability to understand & apply financial modelling tools
  • Significant experience in a commercial trading and marketing environment.
  • Good knowledge of commodity markets, gas, power markets, LNG and new energy markets, regulatory happenings, and competitor environment – ability to utilise this knowledge to manage or mitigate risks whilst identifying opportunities
  • Consistent track record of working collaboratively across multiple teams to deliver sophisticated projects and commercial results
  • Clear ability to adhere to and excel in control and compliance environments with dedication to compliance and encouraging a culture of compliance across the team
  • Strong attention to detail, highly analytical and advanced problem-solving skills, motivation and ability to motivate others
  • Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and meet tight deadlines
  • Experience of international business with the ability to operate in multicultural environments will be valued
  • Languages - Spanish and English are essential
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

