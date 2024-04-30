Senior Manager – General Accounting

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career!

Role Purpose –

Global Business Services (GBS) defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as an organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and areas to fully support BP in its operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver running in the most efficient manner.

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodate more, it has the opportunity to deliver value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Senior Manager – General accounting is accountable for all general accounting activities for the business segment (P & O) related to bp’s business and growth agenda for specific geographies, the senior manager shall be responsible for embedding new projects into the portfolio from a general accounting perspective.

The individual has responsibility for all financial reporting related activities as well as developing and maintaining a robust internal control environment for specific business/geography. Incumbent of this role will work closely with the embedded finance team, Head of ARC – P & O, Business ARC Senior Manager and GBS functional hubs and towers.

The postholder will be the focal point for general accounting portfolio for P & O business catered by the GBS finance hub, Pune.

This role provides an exciting opportunity to play a key role in delivering high quality financial reporting and control activities in bp’s rapidly growing businesses in close partnership with the controllership function.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

To active role model in supporting our objectives on HSSE, EVP as well as BP’s value and behaviour.

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific regional relationships under the GBS partner management frame work

Ensuring selection, training, development and deployment practices for the ARC team are operated effectively in order to minimise attrition and ensure staff performance, leadership and development potential is maximised.

Ensure that all staff in the general accounting team maintains the highest standards of compliance with Group /Segment policies and with all other regulatory requirements.

As a member of the extended leadership team, make a broad, sustained leadership contribution to the strategic direction and operational delivery of GBS Finance services aligned to the functional model and GBS as a whole.

Accountable for delivery of all internal and external financial reporting for bp’s offshore wind activities.

Handle an effective quarterly due diligence and assurance process, ensuring IFRS compliant accounting for assigned business/geography.

Develop effective relationships with IJV’s ensuring bp receives timely and accurate information to support bp’s reporting.

Supervise the operating efficiency of controls, identify and effectively mitigate risks and gaps.

Maintain awareness of all FMs/ATNs/AFEs and provide ARC input and assurance. Establish and operate processes for supervising spend vs FM’s and IJV budgets.

Responsible for timely and accurate statutory reporting.

Liaise closely with PPM to support delivery of robust budget and forecast activities.

Lead Group projects, including legal entity simplification.

Commercial

Management of commercial cost of operations for own process

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for own team

Identify and drive commercial value for businesses by optimising business processes that facilitates cash delivery, working capital management and enhanced customer retention

Key Challenges –

Leading through a time of key transitional change and growth – maintaining a focus on timely, clear and accurate reporting, control and compliance

Maintaining and strengthening controls including definition of new controls in a complex service delivery model environment that is redefining and growing whilst operating

Helping to accelerate process standardization, efficiency and value creation

Education and Experience

15+ years of relevant post degree experience in a wide range of complex situations along with highly sophisticated knowledge of own area / specialty. (ACA, ACMA, ACCA, CPA, etc.…)

Extensive relevant financial reporting and internal control experience is required

Outstanding inter-personal and communication skills and ability to establish first class relationships across all aspects of the business, strong influencing skills

Proven track record to develop solutions to strategic issues where only a few and broad precedents exist.

Ability to demonstrate flexibility of change and development of conceptual ideas

Experience in implementing process and organizational change, including continuous improvement, in a project environment

Ability to multi task and handle multiple/conflicting priorities while delivering high quality results to tight deadlines

Expected to take part in GBSE wide projects, to gain GBSE wide visibility along with proven track record of customer management across BP and/or BRG leadership, activity ideas and leadership.

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Strong influencing and networking skills

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams

Experience of working with global business centre or outsourced accounting provider

Exposure to and knowledge of a broad range of financial processes

Prior experience in energy/Oil & Natural gas industry will be a definite plus

Performance Management – Creating a performance driven environment. Managing team towards improved performance standards.

Partnership and Team Working - builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge - team player with the ability to develop effective relationships within the wider finance team

Communication – establishes a consistent flow of information to ensure business stakeholders at all level receive clear and concise messages about progress and roadblock on a tailored fashion.

Leadership – Ability to lead a team. Mobilize wide variety of Senior Business Leadership.

Prioritization – Handles conflicting priorities and ensures deliveries are met



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.