Senior Manager, Global Credit Research (Trading Finance)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We’re excited to welcome a Senior Manager to our Credit team, within Trading Finance as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market! In this leadership role, you will engage meaningfully across our global trading business, influencing our strategic direction and making a real impact.

At bp, our Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) is face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon, and finance. Our role is to enhance business value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. We have a dynamic and skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

What you’ll do

As the Senior Manager of Global Credit Research, you will lead counterparty and industry analysis to drive commercial and credit portfolio management strategies. You will lead a global team across London and Singapore, developing counterparty credit ratings, guiding the credit portfolio, and actively participating in the leadership team to shape risk management and team development.

Key Responsibilities:

Evaluate counterparties, assigning credit ratings based on financial statements, industry knowledge, and qualitative factors, including complex industries and distressed situations.

Manage credit models and reviews to maintain real-time insights into key industries and counterparties, support time-sensitive requests, and identify emerging trends for potential interventions.

Independently track and communicate relevant news or events impacting the coverage universe, offering timely insights.

Analyze the impact of ST&S within counterparties' capital structures, assisting in developing fair value views for risk profiles.

Focus on control responsibilities while recognizing potential commercial opportunities for ST&S.

Ensure timely and accurate maintenance of counterparty ratings and reference data.

Maintain strong working relationships with credit staff globally and key counterparty contacts.

Lead and guide team members, including credit research analysts, providing support, feedback, and professional development opportunities.

Actively engage in shaping team direction, risk management, and staff development as part of the ST&S Credit extended leadership team.

Lead credit risk initiatives in support of bp Treasury.

What You’ll Bring:

Extensive Credit Research Experience: Proven track record in credit research across diverse industry sectors and geographies, covering both investment-grade and high-yield credits.

Financial Modeling and Credit Rating Expertise: Deep understanding of financial modeling and credit rating methodologies, including key financial drivers and vulnerabilities across various sectors, including sovereign entities.

Proven leadership with a hands-on approach, capable of guiding and inspiring teams under pressure.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.

Preferred Qualifications:

Around 10+ years of credit research experience, including work-out/distressed asset experience.

Background in project finance and relative value credit analysis within a buy-side investment firm or similar

Proficiency in data analysis tools such as Python, VBA, Matlab, and advanced MS Office applications.

Multilingual capabilities and relevant professional designations (e.g., CFA, MBA, CPA).

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Skills:

Credit Ratings, Credit Research, Financial Modelling, Leadership



