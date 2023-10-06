Senior Manager, Government Affairs UK

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

As a Senior Manager Government Relations, you will:• Maintain advocacy plans and policy positions on specific UK business interests (aligned with bp’s strategy and policy positions).• Provide political and policy advice to business leaders and teams.• Provide oversight and assurance that advocacy and engagement plans are in place to counter potential risks to bp’s UK projects.• Ensure a strategic response to consultations and inquiries so that they are aligned with bp business plans• Manage bp’s UK policy development on cross-business issues affecting UK projects with stakeholders from across the company.• Act as UK advocacy lead on electricity grid connections and access to land, including the maintenance of external stakeholders.• Work closely with the UK head of country & SVP Europe and VP C&EA UK.



In accordance with business priorities, deliver effective advocacy strategies and plans, which can be tracked and measured.

Identify and represent bp at trade association meetings, and at other appropriate events which enable commercial priorities.

Develop policy submissions for HMG consultations and select committee inquiries, and other papers for external use as required.

Leadership on capability development for the UK government affairs team.

Implement systems and processes to integrate with the wider UK team, other C&EA teams, as well as other bp teams such as regulatory affairs, strategy and sustainability to enable the growth of the business portfolio.

What you will bring:

Deep understanding of UK political processes on legislative development and an ability to convene internal discussions to frame corporate views for external audiences.

Inspirational leader with ability to provide clear structure and process to workstreams.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to identify and communicate major issues at stake and participate in detailed policy discussions.

Excellent influencing skills in reaching broad stakeholder groups.

Commercial experience, or exposure to international businesses, most likely gained from a role in government affairs within a large corporate.

Confidence, credibility and humility; personable, with an ability to establish respect and a willingness to take personal accountability.

Demonstrable background building relationships and networking with stakeholders.

Comfort dealing with and explaining ambiguity.

The courage to speak up and do the right thing.

Clear evidence of political insight/experience.

Most likely educated to degree level (or equivalent).

Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



