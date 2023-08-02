Senior Manager, HSE&C Cherry Point

Job summary

This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet. In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE discipline across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm. We are looking for a senior HSE&C Manager for our Cherry Point refinery, who will be accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities across the refinery, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities. In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the amazing opportunity to influence the strategic HSE&C direction for Cherry Point refinery, leading on our ambition to become the safest place to work in our industry, as well as leading the sustainability and carbon agenda. As a valued member of the Refinery Leadership Team, you are integral to the development and delivery of the entirety of the business improvement plan (BIP) and asset strategy. The role will be based in Cherry Point, Washington.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Lead an integrated HSE&C team providing clear direction on HSE&C risks and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlogs

Lead the deployment of work processes and resources to provide effective support for occupational safety, environmental, plant protection, emergency response and preparedness, and quality control/lab testing, and other consulting support to operations and the Cherry Point refinery

Build and maintain local and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Ensure a proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across the site leadership team

Drive regional HSE&C integration across the HSE&C refining leadership team

Ensure integration with central HSE&C teams and alignment with bp’s corporate HSE&C objectives

Lead local operating business HSE&C performance management

About you:



You will have a degree in HSE related discipline, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent), would be a plus.



It would be essential that you have:

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, manage change and build a high performing, inclusive team

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry (ideally 10+ years)

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Experience in leading multidisciplinary teams and driving integration at the regional HSE&C level

Great stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritise resources appropriately

Great awareness of the Carbon agenda, Contractor Safety Management, Sustainability/Environment and Social, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, and Emergency Response



It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:

Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety and Health or equivalent

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Knowledge and experience of agile working practices





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Occupational Safety and Health, Oil Refineries, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



