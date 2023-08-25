Senior Manager HSE&C, Terminals & Pipelines

Job summary

Job Summary: This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet.

In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE team across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm.

We are looking for a senior HSE&C Manager for our Global Terminals and Pipelines business (T&P), who will be accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities across T&P, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities. The Global T&P business includes a portfolio of bp terminals and pipelines in the US, UK, France, Turkey, and South Africa.

In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the outstanding opportunity to influence the strategic HSE&C direction for T&P, leading on our ambition to become the safest place to work in our industry, as well as leading the sustainability and carbon agenda. As a valued member of the T&P Leadership Team, you are integral to the development and delivery of the entirety of the business improvement plan (BIP) and asset strategy.

The role will be based in US, UK, or France.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead a coordinated HSE&C team providing clear direction on HSE&C risks and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow and HSE&C related activity

Lead and drive continuous improvement in the areas of personal safety, process safety, environmental compliance, occupational health, risk management and sustainability for a global portfolio of bp terminals and pipelines (T&P) in North America, UK, France, Turkey, and South Africa

Serves as the Single Point of Accountability for the implementation of bp’s Operating Management System (OMS) within the global T&P business

Build and maintain local (including in-country bp SMEs) and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Ensure a proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership at each T&P operating site

Drive HSE&C integration and standardization across the T&P business portfolio

Ensure integration with central HSE&C teams and alignment with bp’s corporate HSE&C objectives

Lead T&P HSE&C performance management

About you:

You will have a degree in HSE related field, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent), would be a plus. It would be essential that you have:

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, manage change and build a hard-working, inclusive team

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry (ideally 10+ years)

A strong strategic problem solver with the ability to challenge status quo, bringing in diversity of thought with a solution oriented mind set

Sophisticated technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Experience in leading multidisciplinary teams and driving integration at the regional HSE&C level

Phenomenal stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritise resources appropriately

Great awareness of the Carbon agenda, Contractor Safety Management, Sustainability/Environment and Social, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, and Emergency Response

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.