Senior Manager, Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Cherry Point

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet.

In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE discipline across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm.



We are looking for a senior HSE&C Manager for our Cherry Point refinery, who will be accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities across the refinery, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the amazing opportunity to influence the strategic HSE&C direction for Cherry Point, leading on our ambition to become the safest place to work in our industry, as well as leading the sustainability and carbon agenda. As a core member of the Cherry Point Senior Leadership Team, you are integral to the development and delivery of the entirety of the business improvement plan (BIP), asset strategy and ensuring integration of key focus areas e.g. compliance.



The role will be based in Cherry Point, WA.



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Lead an integrated HSE&C team providing clear direction on HSE&C risks and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow and HSE&C related activity backlogs

Ensure a proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across the site leadership team with a strong focus on integration

Lead and drive continuous improvement in the areas of personal safety, process safety, environmental compliance, occupational health, risk management and sustainability for the refining portfolio at Cherry Point

Drive the compliance agenda strategically across the refinery portfolio concentrating on integration and implementation via the core line activities of the asset teams

Build and maintain local (including in-country bp SMEs) and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Serve as the Single Point of Accountability for the implementation of bp’s Operating Management System (OMS)

Drive regional HSE&C integration across the HSE&C refining leadership team

Ensure integration with central HSE&C teams and alignment with bp’s corporate HSE&C objectives

Lead Cherry Point HSE&C performance management

About you:



You will have a degree in HSE related discipline, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent), would be a plus.



It would be essential that you have:

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, manage change and build a high performing, inclusive team not shying away from difficult conversations

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry (ideally 10+ years), with a keen interest in different areas of the HSE&C discipline

A strong strategic thinker with the ability to challenge status quo, bringing in diversity of thought with a solution-oriented mind set enabling the business to be successful

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programs

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Experience in leading multidisciplinary teams

Expertise in applied process safety practices

Great stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions, challenging status quo and driving areas of improvement

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritize resources appropriately

Great awareness of the Carbon agenda, Contractor Safety Management, Sustainability/Environment and Social, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, and Emergency Response

Strong integration ability, bringing together different views



Desired skills:

Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety and Health or equivalent

Expertise in human performance

Knowledge and experience of agile working practices





This role is a safety sensitive position. Post-offer candidates must submit to and pass pre-employment drug testing, which screens for prohibited substances, including marijuana and Cannabinoids (CBD). Visit https://exploreyourbenefits.com/ for more information about the bp US Drug & Alcohol Misuse Policy.

How much do we pay (Base)? (153,000.00 - 327,000.00 USD Annual (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



HSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Occupational Safety and Health, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



