Senior Manager - Integrity and Vulnerabilities

This role is not eligible for relocation

United Kingdom - Aberdeen, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, GB: Sunbury - ICBT, AZ: Central Azeri Platform, US: Houston - Westlake Campus

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

A global role accountable for :Driving transition of Well Integrity accountability to Production including the incorporation of well integrity activities into Production workflows;• Development and Implementation of the following processes:o global well integrity management system (WIM) consistent with WI accountabilitieso global strategy for early identification and management of wells vulnerabilities.o well equipment strategies process, accountabilities and learning loop• Maintaining Well Integrity Training offer in response to WIM and Production accountabilities for well integrity management• Verifying well barrier health is maintained in support of LOPC management



Job Description:

We are looking for someone to:

Drive implementation of WIM by Production Units and Production Management Squads Liaise with Production organization for the update and inclusion of well integrity activities into existing workflows

Supports the Wells Hardware and Reliability team in the preparation of well equipment strategies

Maintain a global view of wells vulnerabilities assessment and management Maintain a global view of well integrity performance via trending and analysis of WI KPIs

Maintain an overview of the health of well barriers during production operations Ensures well integrity management tool (Palantir) is fit for purpose

Provide specialist support in wells anomalies trouble shooting and management Lead or support, as the need arises, well deferral investigations and sharing of learnings across Regions.

Support “Accountability” for well integrity as per the RACI and RAPID for those Regions without WI&I Discipline Leaders Maintains Well Integrity RAPID/RACI (ownership of well Integrity RACI/RAPID)

Lead and support the update of well integrity impacting practices (WHO, Well Barriers, WIM, WIDOL)

We are looking for someone who will bring:

A degree or equivalent in an engineering discipline.

Significant experience of senior level leadership in well engineering and/or well operations..

Your experience, expertise and style will mean you've developed skills in:

Integrating different perspectives and ways of working.

Understanding of risk management.

Possess knowledge of well equipment and assessment of technical issues.

Communicating and collaborating across different teams and enablers.

Building effective relationships with key stakeholders.

Ability to interact at multiple levels of different parts of the organization. Understanding and empathising with others' priorities.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.