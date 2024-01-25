Senior Manager LNG Portfolio Trading

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



We are looking for a Senior Trading Manager to join our LNG Trading team in Trading & Shipping (T&S) as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role is uniquely positioned for those immersed in the LNG trading markets to lead, enhance and influence our vital commercial trading activity.

Reporting to the VP LNG Trading, you will be leading the LNG Portfolio team and sit as a contributing member to the LNG Trading leadership team. You will have considerable exposure across T&S and bp group.

The LNG Portfolio Trading team is charged with extracting the maximum trading value from the inherent flexibility in bp’s portfolio of term physical and financial contracts using robust portfolio analytical and option trading principles.

As a leader in the business, you will get to lead the development and implementation of the beacon system and the management of longer dated price, production and liquidity risks.

You will lead a team of 8 (direct and indirect reports) and would be role modelling bp’s ‘Who we are’ culture frame, including setting the direction, strategy for this part of the business, accountable for how this is delivered in the team, managing robust performance, and continuing to enhance a diverse and inclusive team environment, encouraging speak-up and safe behaviours.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.



In the role, you will be empowered to:

Complete the implementation of the LNG Pro project, including pilots on Physical optionality

Work with traders to develop and implement hedging strategies to manage non-linear risks

Work with traders to manage roll on and management of illiquid risks (TTF and Basis in year 2)

Develop trading strategies with the origination team to improve the value of the LNG portfolio

Monitor and manage production risk in the context of the LNG Portfolio

Build understanding and capability in the LNG book around use of Beacon to drive efficiency and value

Work with Commodity Risk and wider GPTI to manage cash volatility linked to exchange positions



About you

Essential experience for success in the role will include:

Proven, senior level market expertise in a commercial role within a commodity trading environment

Advanced understanding of, and ability to act as a bridge between, most technical and commercial skillsets on a trading floor

Strats, structuring or options quant experience on an energy commodity trading floor, most likely in LNG, gas and/or power trading

Experience working on structured physical transactions such as sale and purchase agreements, swing options and/or tolling

Detailed understanding of the LNG supply & trading industry and key market dynamics

Exposure to deal assurance processes, including legal, compliance, regulatory reporting and financial reporting

Committed and eager to effectively lead others and deliver results in a fast-paced commercial environment

Other desirable criteria:

Experience in leading counterparty and customer relationships

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Effective communication skills

Curious and creative nature with a comfort for a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



